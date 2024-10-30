Fullstack Software Developer
Who are we?
We're a team of four developers, both who have worked with the Benify platform for several years and who have joined more recently. On a typical day you could find yourself tweaking components in our Angular codebase and the next you might write Java code for analyzing trends in employee satisfaction. With frequent releases, you also don't need to wait for weeks for your changes to go live.
Using the underlying power of the Benify platform, we help our clients' administrators engage and communicate with their employees. The tools our team build are used for a variety of purposes, from booking a ski cabin to sending a push message on someone's birthday. Or to automatically notify an employee that their gym card is about to expire. Our clients range from large multinational companies to smaller businesses, making it important to be able to keep several perspectives in mind at the same time, with the end goal of providing a great user experience.
Current tools and technologies
Angular
Java
MySQL
CI/CD
Github
Spring Framework
Docker
NATS
Kubernetes
Datadog
What You Bring:
As a person, we would like to see that you are:
Collaborative: You enjoy working in teams and coordinating technical work with others.
Problem-solving: You can identify, analyze, and propose solutions to complex business challenges.
Taking initiative: You bring ideas to the table and constructively challenging them when necessary.
Adaptable: Another important quality for this role, as the working methods and technical environment are constantly evolving. You should feel comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-paced, scale-up environment.
We also want you to have:
Several years of proven experience.
In-depth knowledge of Java.
hands-on experience with at least one front-end technology, preferably Angular.
Key skills for this role include Java, Agile methodologies, Angular, API development, and Microservices.
It's a plus if you have experience with:
Docker
NATS
Kubernetes
Datadog
The company
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter".
At Benify, you'll be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking tech team working on a mission to make life easier for companies and their employees. You'll have the opportunity to grow your career in a supportive and innovative environment, where your contributions truly make a difference.
Perks of being a Benifyer
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
Annual conference
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Gothenburg
Extent: Full time
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
