Fullstack Java or .NET developer

Do you thrive in a dynamic, innovative environment where your skills can make a real impact? We are looking for talented Fullstack Software Engineers with Java or .NET expertise to join our growing team and shape the future of mobility!
The ALTEN Gothenburg office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Gothenburg team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
A supportive and inclusive workplace with a focus on personal and professional growth.
Opportunities to expand your skill set with access to ALTEN's global network of experts.
Individual education budget.
Work-life balance days: three extra days off per year.
Collective agreement, Pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Develop and implement fullstack solutions using Java or .NET framework and modern front-end technologies.
Collaborate closely with automotive engineers and product teams to deliver solutions that meet the highest standards in performance, scalability, and safety.
Innovate and optimize software systems for advanced automotive applications, such as infotainment systems, autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and more.
Take part in the full development lifecycle, from concept and design through testing, deployment, and continuous improvement.
Contribute to a culture of excellence by sharing your expertise and staying ahead of the latest industry trends.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a mid-senior level developer. You're a driven developer with a passion for automotive technology and hands-on experience in fullstack development.
Java or .NET frameworks
Typescript
Front-end frameworks - React, Angular, Vue.js.
Experience in the automotive sector
Strong knowledge of software architecture principles and best practices for high-quality code.
AWS and CI/CD
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
