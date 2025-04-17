Fullstack Engineer
Aloi AI AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aloi AI AB i Stockholm
The Role
We are seeking a talented and motivated Full-Stack Engineer who will play a pivotal role in building and enhancing both the frontend and backend components of our platform. This role is ideal for someone who is passionate about technology, thrives in a fast-paced environment, and enjoys taking responsibility for delivering high-impact solutions. You'll work closely with product, design, and engineering teams to bring innovative ideas to life - from architecture to implementation.
Responsibilities
Develop and Maintain Full-Stack Features: Build and maintain user-facing features and backend services using technologies like Python (FastAPI), JavaScript/TypeScript, modern frontend frameworks (e.g. React), and PostgreSQL.
Own End-to-End Development: Take ownership of full feature delivery - from UX to database - and ensure high quality and performance.
Collaborate Across Teams: Work closely with designers, product managers, and other engineers to create seamless user experiences and scalable technical solutions.
Optimize Performance: Continuously monitor and enhance the performance, usability, and scalability of both frontend and backend systems.
Ensure Security and Reliability: Implement secure coding practices and contribute to platform reliability, including error handling and testing.
Architectural Input: Participate in system design discussions and help shape the technical direction of the platform.
Debug and Troubleshoot: Investigate and resolve issues across the stack - frontend bugs, backend errors, and performance bottlenecks.
Documentation: Maintain clear, concise documentation for systems, APIs, and features you develop.
Requirements
Professional Experience: Proven experience in full-stack development, working across both frontend and backend domains.
Frontend Proficiency: Experience building web interfaces with modern JavaScript/TypeScript frameworks (e.g. React, Vue).
Backend Expertise: Strong skills in backend development with Python (ideally FastAPI or similar frameworks).
API Development: Comfortable designing and building RESTful APIs.
Database Experience: Proficiency with relational databases like PostgreSQL; familiarity with NoSQL (e.g. Redis) is a plus.
Cloud Platforms: Experience with cloud services such as Azure, AWS, or GCP.
Version Control: Proficiency with Git and modern development workflows.
Problem Solving: Strong analytical and debugging skills.
Collaboration: Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Desirable Skills
Containerization & Deployment: Experience with Docker and orchestration tools like Kubernetes.
CI/CD: Familiarity with continuous integration and deployment practices.
Security Awareness: Understanding of secure development practices across the stack.
Bonus Tech Stack: Exposure to Dart, Flutter, or other modern languages and tools.
Who You Are
Communicator: You possess strong communication skills and can articulate complex concepts and ideas clearly.
Problem Solver: You are a problem solver who tackles difficult challenges independently and gets things done.
Detail-Oriented: You have a keen eye for detail and are passionate about building reliable and efficient systems.
Curious: You have a curious mindset and embrace new technologies to improve your output.
Efficient: You prioritize your time effectively and focus on results rather than processes.
Adaptable: You are adaptable and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Team Player: You are ego-less when searching for the best idea and can let go of your own when necessary.
What We Offer
A dynamic, supportive, and fast-paced environment where your contributions make a significant impact.
Market-competitive salary with significant stock options, offering a stake in the company's success.
Opportunities for professional growth and advancement in a rapidly growing industry.
A collaborative team of innovators dedicated to making a significant impact in the legal industry. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30
E-post: carl@aloi.law Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aloi AI AB
(org.nr 559469-6444), https://aloi.law Jobbnummer
9294690