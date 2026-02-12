Fullstack Engineer - Security
TL;DR We're looking for a Fullstack Engineer with a passion for security. You'll ship core product features while designing and implementing security enhancements across our stack, empowering millions of users to create safely and confidently.
Why Lovable?
Lovable enables anyone to build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions use Lovable to turn ideas into real products-fast. We're leading a foundational shift in software creation, giving you a unique opportunity to shape the digital world. With over 2 million users in 200+ countries, our impact is global-and we're just getting started.
We're a small, high-caliber team in Stockholm, building a generation-defining company. We value high ownership, rapid iteration, and low-ego collaboration. We seek people who care deeply about their craft, challenge us, and are driven to make a lasting impact.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of experience building and shipping full-stack products, with a strong track record of delivering high-quality code.
Proficiency in modern frontend (React/TypeScript) and backend (Golang, Rust) development.
Solid understanding of systems design, performance tradeoffs, and scalable architecture.
Experience designing and implementing application security features. such as authentication, authorization, secure data handling, and threat mitigation.
Strong product sense and the ability to make well-reasoned technical decisions, balancing speed with long-term security and reliability.
Bonus: Experience with secure coding practices, code reviews for security, or contributing to security-focused projects.
What You'll Do
Design, build, and maintain features across the stack, frontend, backend, and infrastructure.
Implement and enhance security features (e.g., auth, secure APIs, data protection) as a core part of product development.
Take responsibility for architecture, implementation, deployment, and iteration with a focus on secure, scalable solutions.
Work closely with other engineering teams to translate capabilities into secure, intuitive user experiences.
Advocate for secure coding practices, conduct code reviews with a security lens, and help raise the security bar across the team.
Influence our technical direction, engineering culture, and product strategy with a security-first mindset.
Our Tech Stack
Frontend: React and Typescript.
Backend: Golang and Rust.
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Modal, multiple LLM providers.
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terraform).
Data: Clickhouse, Firestore, Spanner, BigQuery.
How to Apply
Please submit your application in English-our working language at Lovable.
We're committed to fair and equal treatment for all candidates. If you're interested, apply via our careers portal Så ansöker du
