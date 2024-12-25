Fullstack Developers
2024-12-25
About the assignment:
Our customer in banking are looking for an experienced React/fullstack developer to join their team and drive their transformation journey forward. Your primary focus will be to create a modern, customer-centric user interface that serves a global audience daily.
You'll quickly become an integral part of the organizations's pragmatic, solution-oriented, and collaborative team, where you'll deliver impactful technical solutions while fostering a strong sense of team spirit. Our customer value openness, humility, and a willingness to share knowledge.
In this role, you'll build and transform modern web solutions with React while also mentoring and supporting the team that will eventually take over, ensuring long-term success. You thrive on getting things done, aligning stakeholders, and driving decisions, all while contributing to a culture of collaboration and shared goals.
Requirements:
You have experience implementing user interfaces using Material UI (MUI) and Custom Elements/Web Components
Work with applications that are deployed and run in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or OpenShift environments
Experience in developing front-end solutions with a focus on usability and performance is required
You are skilled in building React components that are accessible, testable, and user-centric
Has several years of experience in React development and component-driven design
Has experience with agile development and experience working with CI/CD pipelines
Strong communication skills in English
Previous experience in training others and sharing knowledge, and finds it particularly enjoyable
Strong communication skills in Swedish
Meritorious qualifications:
Understands the importance of performance, security and scalability in modern web solutions
Has experience integrating with REST APIs
Preferred soft skills to be successful in the role:
Great skills in motivating and share knowledge withing the team
Drive towards decisions
Team-player
Number of consultants requested: 2
Expected years of experience: 6-9 years
Utilization: 100%
Location/remote availability: 3 days on site at Arenastaden, Solna
Doesn't this sound like an exciting role?
Apply today, and we'll tell you more! This is a fixed-term consulting assignment where you will be employed on a project basis with NXT Interim. We require an application in Swedish, including a CV, that matches our client's requirements. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to submit your application, as we need to gather additional information and the tender period is short.
