Fullstack developer to unique project
2024-11-23
Are you eager to tackle an exciting challenge? We're looking for a skilled developer with expertise in Vue.js, Node.js, and Java, ready to start immediately and contribute to building a scalable sales platform for a dynamic company transitioning from startup to scale-up!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Frontend developer. In this project, you'll be part of building a brand-new app designed to transform the company's sales process. The system will transition from a single-tenant to a multi-tenant architecture, enabling support for multiple users or entities within the same environment. You'll be joining a passionate project team dedicated to further developing a product that stands out as one-of-a-kind. This is an exceptional opportunity for someone who's passionate about digital solutions and eager to join a growth journey from startup to scale-up. More details about the project and its scope will be shared in an initial conversation, but one thing is certain - this is a project you won't want to miss.
We're looking for someone who can start immediately and is ready to dive into this exciting assignment. Please note that no notice period is required for this role.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant education within computer science, information technology, or a related field.
• At least two years experience in Vuye,js, Node js and Java
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Swedish is considered a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Conscientiousness: A strong sense of responsibility, organization, and discipline.
• Cognitive Ability: Strong intellectual skills, problem-solving, and reasoning capabilities.
• Agreeableness: A collaborative mindset, friendliness, and empathy.
The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
