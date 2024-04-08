Fullstack developer to Retail Payments and Accounts value stream
2024-04-08
Are you a senior, highly skilled, dedicated, engaged, curious and a motivated fullstack developer and are looking for new challenges? Then it could be YOU that we are looking for to our great team, Accounts PrivateIn Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Design, develop, test, analyse and maintain our products and applications in Swedbank's high tech services in Retail Payments & Accounts value stream
Cooperate with other agile team and engineers working on different layers in Swedbank
Maintain and make sure that our products and services are up and running 24/7
Create and deliver high quality code, by yourself and together with other developers
Build REST API Domain models.
Collaborate with team members to build competence and relationships
Work close with competent, high skilled and technical experienced colleagues
Develop your skills and carrier in Swedbank
Enjoy your daily work and have fun
What isneeded in this role: A team player who prioritizes the team's goals.
Understanding of agile processes (Scrum and SAFe).
Interest of working both with new development and maintaining of existing systems, and even both with backend and frontend systems.
Strong knowledge in Java (experience of working with Eclipse, RAD, InteliJ, Red Hat, Jenkins, Cloudbees, Git is preferable).
Knowledge of building Micro services
Understanding of REST and SOAP service architecture and knowledge/experience of Java integration with mainframe (not mandatory, but preferable). Interested in unit-testing.
Angular knowledge (understanding of NGRX is preferable).
Be open, Simple and Caring to build relationships in between the team, train and to other group/functions in Swedbank
Experience in Test: developing existing, building new and execute test cases(advantage if you can build automated test)
Relevant university degree
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and......ensure stability, compliance and meeting market demands for our Accounts & Payments related products & services for our private & corporate customers in Sweden. Our approach is to develop customer-facing functions to improve time-to-market products across the bank services for customers. Focus on re-designing, building and integrating a technology to support reliable, modularized and ready-to-use components".Madeleine Kulling, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 25.04.2024. Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager:Madeleine Kulling 0703424968
SACO:Henrik Joelsson,henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet:Kristine Nordin,kristine.nordin@swedbank.se
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
