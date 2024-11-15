Fullstack Developer to Global Connect!
Are you ready to make a real impact in a role where your work shapes a key business tool? Global Connect is searching for experienced, driven Full-Stack Developers who are excited to take on a long-term project with both remote flexibility and an inspiring on-site workspace.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Global Connect is seeking two independent and skilled Full-Stack Developers to enhance and maintain their essential SMB sales tool. This tool integrates multiple systems and handles substantial data volumes, making it crucial for our Sales, Marketing, and IT teams. As a vital member of a small, dedicated team, you'll have the opportunity to drive innovation and improve performance.
You are offered
• A long-term consultant assignment (1-3 years)
• A consultant manager who operates in the same building as you and therefore is always close by for coaching and support.
• An impactful, autonomous role in a supportive and collaborative environment where your work directly contributes to essential business functions such as sales, marketing and IT teams. Join us to take on a meaningful project with room for professional growth and innovative problem-solving to shape a key business tool.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Maintain, optimize, and develop new features for the SMB sales tool
• Ensure seamless data flow across multiple system integrations
• Independently troubleshoot, identify, and implement performance improvements
• Collaborate with Sales, Marketing, and IT teams to refine and adapt the tool
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 3-5 years of experience in full-stack development with expertise in Python, JavaScript (React), and SQL
• Proven ability to manage system integrations and handle large datasets
• Strong understanding of data security practices and GDPR compliance
• Self-driven and capable of working independently on complex, long-term projects
• Fluency in professional written and spoken English is required. Proficiency in Swedish is advantageous but not mandatory.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
