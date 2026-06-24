Fullstack Developer Digital Sales
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help shape digital sales journeys used by millions of consumers in a B2C environment where customer experience, conversion and performance are central. In this role, you work across the full stack to improve e-commerce and self-service platforms, from intuitive frontend experiences to stable backend services that support business-critical sales flows.
You become part of a cross-functional product setup where development is closely connected to product, design, content and analytics. That means you will not only build features, but also influence how solutions are designed, how systems evolve and how teams work together over time. You will work in an environment with modern architecture, reusable components and a clear focus on scalability, quality and long-term maintainability. It is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining product impact with hands-on engineering across both frontend and backend.
Job DescriptionYou will build and improve customer-facing e-commerce journeys with a strong focus on conversion, performance and seamless user experience.
You will develop modern frontend applications and connect them with backend services that support digital sales and self-service flows.
You will design and evolve APIs and services that enable robust and scalable digital sales capabilities.
You will contribute to architectural decisions across both frontend and backend, with attention to long-term scalability and maintainability.
You will work with micro-frontend architecture and reusable design system components to create consistent user experiences.
You will collaborate closely with Product Managers, UX/UI designers, content specialists, analysts and other development teams from idea to production.
You will help secure high quality through testing, monitoring and continuous improvement in daily development.
You will actively use LLMs in your daily work to improve development efficiency and quality.
You will identify, prototype and implement AI-driven solutions where they create clear value for the business and the customer.
RequirementsYou have solid experience as a Fullstack Developer working across frontend and backend.
You are strong in TypeScript, React and Node.js, with a good understanding of modern frontend architecture.
You have experience working with design systems and component-driven development.
You have experience building scalable backend services using Java and Spring Boot.
You are comfortable working in cross-functional product and development teams.
You have experience building and maintaining APIs and working with event-driven systems.
You understand performance, scalability and maintainability in digital products.
Nice to haveExperience with micro-frontends and Astro.
Experience with Docker, Kubernetes and cloud platforms such as Azure.
Familiarity with Apache Kafka or similar messaging systems.
Experience from large-scale digital commerce or customer platforms.
Familiarity with Vanilla Extract or similar styling approaches.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7966637-2069556". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9977831