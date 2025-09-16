Fullstack Developer
Curamet AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-09-16
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Curamet AB i Malmö
Curamet AB
Curamet AB, established in March 2017 in Malmö, Sweden, is a leading IT company that delivers innovative solutions across various industries, including IT, Telecom, Banking, Health, and Retail. Our expert team has extensive knowledge and experience in providing Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions. At Curamet, we pride ourselves on offering accurate, secure, cost-effective services through Agile, DevOps, GitOps, and resource management strategies. With over six years of excellence in DevOps and cloud enablement, we are dedicated to streamlining development and operations to help businesses achieve a faster time to market and enhance their overall efficiency. As we continue to grow, we are excited to announce a new opportunity to join our dynamic team and contribute to our mission of driving technological innovation and excellence.
Essential Skills and Knowledge:
• Minimum of 3 years of experience using NodeJS programming languages.
• Proficiency with GCP cloud, especially serverless.
• Familiarity with Docker.
• Knowledge of Event-Driven Architecture.
• Minimum of 1 year of experience using Postgres database.
• Understanding of authentication, authorization, and related technologies (sessions, API tokens, JWTs, Auth0, etc.)
• Proficient in automated testing (unit and integration testing, performance testing, and benchmarking)
Profile Summary:
Your responsibilities will encompass:
• Demonstrating exceptional communication skills, fostering collaboration within the team and across functions.
• Collaborating with the DevOps team to identify technical and functional product needs and priorities.
• Participating in Agile DevOps planning, design, development, testing, and release of new capabilities and features, focusing on release and post-production support.
• Planning, deploying, and maintaining critical business applications alongside professionals in production and non-production cloud environments.
• Experience in providing remote data via REST and JSON.
• Understanding of continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD).
• Overseeing developing, maintaining, and enhancing extensive automated cloud infrastructure to optimize continuous testing, deployment, and delivery.
• Assisting in the selection of telemetry tools for the ideal DevOps environment.
• Proficiency in working with Microservices Frameworks such as Node.js.
• Excellent teamwork skills coupled with a problem-solving attitude.
• A track record of 3 - 6 years of relevant experience.
Additional Skills Preferred for Full-Stack Developers:
• Experience with front-end frameworks (React, Vue, Angular).
• Familiarity with Kubernetes.
• Knowledge of Domain Driven Design.
• Knowledge of JSON Schema.
• Top of Form
Embrace this chance to be part of Curamet and help shape the future of IT solutions. Join us and deliver innovation that matters.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://career.curamet.se/ Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fullstack Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Curamet AB
(org.nr 559092-9641), http://www.curamet.se
Amiralsgatan 4 (visa karta
)
211 55 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9512430