Fullstack developer

About Us
Din Psykolog is a web-based application that allows users to consult with psychologists online via chat. Our mission is to make professional psychological care more accessible while breaking down stigmas surrounding mental health. Through Din Psykolog, users can access expert help within 24 hours, no matter where they are. Your work will help thousands of people access life-changing psychological care more conveniently, breaking barriers in mental health.
Are You the Full-Stack Developer We're Looking For?
We're seeking a talented full-stack developer to join our team. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing and implementing new features for our web applications, supporting our rapid growth in users and technological capabilities. You will have the opportunity to contribute throughout the entire development process, turning ideas into reality.
Required Skills
Proficient in JavaScript programming with at least 6 years of experience in building UIs with HTML and CSS
Experience with React.js (3+ years)
Experience with Node.js (3+ years)
Experience with PostgreSQL (2+ years)
Proficient in using Git (2+ years of practical experience)
Who You Are
8+ years of software development work experience
Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field, or equivalent experience
Exceptional attention to detail
Self-driven and passionate about learning new technologies
Strong focus on delivering value to users
A collaborative team player who thrives in a supportive environment
Interested in mentoring and guiding junior colleagues
Excellent communicator
Comfortable taking initiative
Bonus Skills
Experience with Google Cloud Platform
Interest in the field of psychology
Previous experience working at a startup
What We Offer
Flexible working hours
Opportunities for skill development
Competitive salary in line with industry standards and Swedish collective agreements
Health insurance, life insurance, and pension contributions
Our culture
Din Psykolog AB is an equal opportunity employer. We foster a supportive, collaborative, and inclusive work environment where we celebrate each other's achievements, learn from challenges, and genuinely enjoy working together. We value diversity and welcome team members from all backgrounds and experiences, including applicants from anywhere in the world who meet Swedish work permit requirements and can relocate to Stockholm.
Additional Information
Start date: Immediate, with consideration of notice periods
Location: Stockholm, with flexible remote work options. Occasional in-office meetings will foster collaboration and team bonding. The primary work location is Stockholm.
Contract type: Full-time, permanent position
Working hours: 40 hours per week
How to Apply
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and join us in reshaping the future of mental health care! For questions about the recruitment process, please contact CTO Magnus Bondesson, magnus@dinpsykolog.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15
E-post: magnus@dinpsykolog.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fullstack developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Din Psykolog Sverige AB
(org.nr 559037-2883), https://www.dinpsykolog.se Kontakt
CTO
Magnus Bondesson magnus@dinpsykolog.se Jobbnummer
9078214