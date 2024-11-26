Fullstack Developer
2024-11-26
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Fullstack Developer.
About The Role:The Partner Platform serves as our interface with our partners, offering insights into their flexible energy assets and illustrating their contributions to the energy system. As an early member of this newly formed squad, you will play a pivotal role in shaping both the product and our team's culture and ways of working. Your contributions will significantly impact how our partners perceive Flower and our services.
What You'll Do:
Learn about the green energy transition and get a deep understanding of Flower's offering
Collaborate closely with the Product Designer, Product Owner, Data Engineer and other Full-stack developers
Develop and maintain our web portal built in React, NestJS etc
Contribute to stable and scalable solutions, using test frameworks
Contribute in discussions about architecture, design and user needs
Visualize complex data, showcasing Flower's flexibility services to our Partners
Work with new features connected to internationalization, diversification of our portfolio of assets and new data streams
Who You Are:
You find it meaningful to contribute to Flower's mission
You have a degree in Computer Science or a related field, or equivalent documented experience
You have at least four years of industry experience in web development
You have experience of building system from scratch or early on
You have experience with a frontend framework like React, Vue, or Svelte
You have experience with backend frameworks such as NestJS, Spring, or Django
It is considered meriting if you have cloud experience at AWS Cloud Practitioner level or higher
You have excellent problem-solving skills and mindset
You have strong communication and collaboration abilities
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from the old town and Slussen subway stations. We value office collaboration but support hybrid work.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist,Developers from the team, Head of Partner Platform, and our CEO John.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
