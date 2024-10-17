Fullstack Developer
2024-10-17
We now have a new need and are therefore looking for a consulting colleague with the qualifications below. The position is part of our consulting services, which means you will be employed by us and work with clients or internal projects and assignments.Role:For this assignment you will work in a dynamic environment where innovation is part of your DNA. As a Agile Engineer - Senior Fullstack Software Engineer you will play a central role in designing and developing applications with strong focus on customer experience based on top modern technologies and architecture.
You will have a wide scope of responsibility and freedom to affect what is being developed and in what way. You will have the opportunity to test out new technologies and concepts in order to deliver what brings most value to our customers.
You will be working in an Agile DevOps team and collaborate with business colleagues at Business to Business Sales.
Responsibilities: Facilitate and enable the best possible solution design and technical solution to be implemented from an end to end customer experience perspective
Use your in-depth knowledge about the product technical setup and usage of a product to continuously iterate and deliver on product improvements together with your peers and Product Owner
Ensure that our solutions are secure, robust and sustainable
Facilitate collaboration with Engineers, Product Owner and UX designer to translate requirements to user stories and into technical solutions
Culture a first-rate software development practices to continuously ship high quality features and improvements
You use, advocate and spread modern agile software development methodologies and help develop good standard engineering practices in your team and in our developer communities
Essential requirements: Experience (+ 6years) of:Angular (version 14 and up), HTML5, CSS, TypeScript, Azure DevOps, Git & Gitflow, MS Azure, MS Visual Studio
Experienced in: C# (.NET Framework + .NET Core 7 and up) If you have used SonarQube and Github Advance even better! You know how to translate product and business goals into technical solutions You have a University degree in Information Technology and Engineering You have worked as a Full Stack developer 5+ years and IT-architecture experience is a plus You speak Swedish and English fluently both oral and written
Please explain how you meet all the requirements when applying.Last day to apply: 27-10-2024
About UsWe currently employ experienced consultants in areas such as System Development, AI, Machine Learning, Testing, Cloud, Infra DevOps, and IT Project Management.Working at Deploja is something entirely different from working at an ordinary consulting company-and we are really proud of that. So, what makes us unique?We simply offer more than just a high salary and greater freedom; that's just the beginning. With us, you'll find the work environment and opportunities you deserve. Welcome to Deploja, where the grass is indeed greener!
Vi erbjuder dig följande, Valet är ditt!
Exciting assignments with our many clients. We focus on long-term projects, which gives you the opportunity to create value for the client while also developing yourself.
A secure monthly salary - together we'll agree on a base salary depending on your assignments.
Company car - we encourage you to choose an electric car for a more sustainable future.
Occupational pension and great opportunities for salary conversion.
Vacation - Would you like more than 30 days of vacation, perhaps 60 days?
Private health insurance, accident insurance, and life insurance for increased security.
Skills development - you set your own budget and choose the training you wish to attend.
Quality of life - Are you struggling to balance everyday life and wish to work a little less while still earning as much, if not more?
We handle applications continuously, and due to the high workload, it's especially important to include a short motivation for the position, explaining how you meet the requirements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
