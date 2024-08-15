Fullstack Developer
Fullstack Developer with Expertise in C#/.Net, TypeScript, and React
We are currently seeking an experienced fullstack developer with expertise in C#/.Net, TypeScript, and React for a consulting assignment with one of our clients in the automotive industry.
Our client is strongly focused on innovation and sustainable development in mobility and is looking for an engaged developer who can contribute to creating safe and user-friendly digital solutions. You will be part of an agile team based in Gothenburg, working on one of the most exciting digital products right now.
What the Role Involves:
As a developer, you will be part of a dynamic team where you will have the opportunity to take requirements from review to production-ready functionality. You will contribute to code reviews and help design plans to ensure the highest possible code quality while enabling quick changes when needed.
Is This Role Right for You?
We are looking for someone with solid experience in both backend and frontend development, focusing on .Net/C# and React. Experience with C++, Python, Electron, and working with the ODX standard ISO 22901-1 is a plus. You have experience building scalable and high-performing solutions and designing and implementing cloud services on Azure. Knowledge of Azure Functions, Azure Data Storage, and SQL databases is also essential. Experience working in DevOps environments is advantageous.
Who You Are:
You are a curious and open-minded person who is continuously looking to develop your skills. You thrive in agile teams, and you have a strong user focus. You are self-motivated and collaborate easily with various stakeholders to gather technical requirements.
Required Skills:
Agile methodologies
C#
TypeScript
• Net
React
SQL
Azure Data Storage
Language Skills: English (fluent)
The position may be filled quickly, so we recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible if you are interested.
