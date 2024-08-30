Full-Time Research Assistant Position
2024-08-30
Shan Huang and Amanda Dahlstrand are looking for a highly motivated research assistant to join our international research team.
We are seeking a graduate (PhD or advanced MSc) economics student with an interest in health, labor, or organizational economics and a strong capacity for independent supervised work.
Key responsibilities
The primary responsibility of the research assistant will be to support in conducting applied economic research. This role requires meticulous data work with a strong emphasis on accuracy and attention to detail. Tasks include the preparation of large datasets for analysis, implementation of econometric methods, help in creating presentations and figures, or literature surveys. The research assistant will participate in regular meetings and contribute to exploring new directions in developing the project.
Qualifications
Good knowledge of Stata is essential. Familiarity with other research tools such as LateX and statistical or computing languages such as R and Python is a strong advantage. Experience in working with administrative microdata and proficiency in Swedish is appreciated.
The research assistant will assist in research projects that study health care provision and the role of digitization. This is an exciting opportunity to shape new directions for the projects, work with novel micro data, and refine your skills needed to organize and execute empirical research.
Terms
The post will be based in Stockholm and we offer a salary of 29 000 SEK/month (with additional pension and social security contributions). This is a fixed-term position, beginning on January 1, 2025, and ending on December 31, 2025.
If interested, please send in your application by September 15, 2024. The application should include a CV, record of courses taken and grades, the most advanced academic paper you have written, and a short letter of motivation. We would appreciate if you could ask a reference to send a separate email to shan.huang@hhs.se
with their reference letter by September 15.
We look forward to receiving your application.
About the Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
