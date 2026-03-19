Full-Time Research Assistant Position
Handelshögskolan i Stockholm / Högskolejobb / Stockholm Visa alla högskolejobb i Stockholm
2026-03-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Handelshögskolan i Stockholm i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a highly motivated predoctoral research assistant to join our international research team, including Assistant Professor Amanda Dahlstrand at the University of Zurich, Postdoc Shan Huang at Stockholm School of Economics, and Associate Professor Guy Michaels at the London School of Economics.
The research assistant will assist in research projects that study healthcare provision and the role of digitization. This is an exciting opportunity to shape new directions for the projects, work with novel microdata, and refine the skills needed for empirical research.
We are seeking a candidate with an Economics degree (BA/BSc or MA/MSc) and a strong capacity for independent work within a supervised research environment. "Predoctoral" refers to a candidate who has not yet started a PhD program but may wish to apply for one later. The position is ideal for those who want to apply for a PhD. The ideal start date is early June (we can accommodate exams) and no later than mid-July, and the initial contract duration will be around one year.
Key responsibilities
The primary task of the research assistant will be to assist in conducting applied economic research. This can, for example, include preparing large datasets for analysis, implementing econometric methods, creating figures and tables, or surveying parts of the literature. The research assistant will participate in regular meetings and contribute to exploring new directions in developing the projects.
Qualifications
The candidate should have completed a BA/BSc or MA/MSc degree by July 2026.
Good knowledge of Stata (statistical software packages) is essential. Familiarity with other research tools, such as LaTeX and statistical or computing languages, such as R and Python, is a strong advantage. Experience in working with microdata and proficiency in Swedish are appreciated.
The post will be located in Stockholm (on-site, no remote work) and is full-time with a competitive salary.
Application
If interested, please apply through Varbi by 11:59 pm CET on April 26, 2026. Your application should include:
- Curriculum vitae (CV) - 1-2 pages
- Copies of all transcripts with grades
- A representative (ideally single-authored) writing sample.
- A short statement of your motivation and suitability for the position in no more than 300 words.
In addition, we request that you ask a reference letter writer to:
- Email a short recommendation (which can be as short as around 50 words, but it can also be longer) to healthecon.predoc@gmail.com
, no later than by 11:59 pm CET on April 26, 2026.
We look forward to receiving your application!
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/https://www.staforum.se/sdcn/,
a collaboration between universities, research institutes and companies in the Stockholm region. Through SDCN, partners of international recruits are offered professional support in establishing their careers in Sweden, including career coaching, networking opportunities, seminars and access to a broad professional network. We recognize the importance of supporting accompanying partners in international relocations and are committed to facilitating a smooth transition for the whole family.
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2026/23". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Handelshögskolan i Stockholm Arbetsplats
Hoss Kontakt
Amanda Dahlstrand amanda.dahlstrand@econ.uzh.ch Jobbnummer
9807202