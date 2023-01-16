Full-stack Web och Mobile App Development
Do You Want To Become One Of Our Consultanting IT Experts At CNSS Solutions Group? As A Consultant In Our Company( CNSS Solutions AB), You Get The Opportunity To Develop Your Skills In New And Exciting It Assignments While Building Up Your Personal Network And Quickly Strengthening Your Cv. We Are Actively Helping Our Clients To Make Their Working Process A Little Better Every Day. We Offer You A High Level Of Practical Relevance As Well As An Opportunity To Individually Contribute With Your Knowledge And Your Vision In Each Project. Would You Like To Be A Part Of That? Then Join Us.
About The Position Full-stack Web & Mobile App Development
We Are Looking For Someone With Strong Communication And Software Development Skills And You Must Have Experience In Creating Responsive Web And Mobile Applications. In Your Role, You'll Be Working With A Variety Of Development Technologies, And Traveling To Our Clients Within The Country In Different Cities.
• You Have Previous Experience Developing With C, C++, C#, Asp.net, And Microsoft Visual Studio.
• You Are Familiar With Database And Storage Systems Such As Relational Databases Like Ms. Sql Server Or Postgresql
• You Have Knowledge In Multi-threading, Web Services, Microservices, Restful Api, And Service Bus
• Familiarity With Wireframes And Tools Like Figma Is A Plus Diversity At Siemens Is Our Source For Creativity And Innovation.
• You Are Familiar With Firebase, Jquery, Javascript, Html, Json, Bootstrap, React Js, React Native, CSS Ajax, Html5 Vue Bootstrap
• Leveraging Different Types Of Talent And Tools Like Photoshop, Canva, Sass, Git, Google Sheets
Experience Is Key, And Cultural Backgrounds Helps Us To Be More Competitive And Better Prepared To Successfully Face In Our Society's Demands. Therefore, We Value Candidates Who Reflect Diversity And Will Be Proud To Work For Our Group Companies.
Your Profile
5+ Years Of Experience In A Relevant Engineering Role
Experience With Backend And Frontend Development
Experience Working In A Cloud-based Infrastructure
Experience Working In Cross-functional Agile Teams
Being Flexible And Can Change Priorities In A Fast-growing Company
Fluent In English
Must Have
A Bachelor's Degree In Related Fields Of Computer Science
Experience With Python And React
Salary and contract period
Salary: 25000-30000 SEK/ month
Working hours 40/ week
Vacations 5 weeks/year
How To Apply
Please Press The Apply Button At The Top Right Corner Of The Page. If You Have Any Questions About The Position Email Work@cnss.se
