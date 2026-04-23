Full-Stack Engineer Node.js React
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will help build and evolve modern web applications end-to-end in a production environment where performance, scalability and reliability are central. This is a hands-on full-stack role where you get to work across frontend and backend, shape technical solutions, and contribute to applications used at scale.
You will be part of a collaborative environment where engineering works closely with product and business stakeholders. The assignment suits you if you enjoy combining practical development with thoughtful system design, and want to influence how robust, maintainable and high-performing solutions are built.
What makes this especially interesting is the chance to work with high-traffic applications where architecture, code quality and production readiness truly matter.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build and maintain modern web applications across both frontend and backend.
You will develop scalable solutions in Node.js, React and TypeScript, with a strong focus on maintainability and clear typing.
You will contribute to system design decisions around scalability, reliability, caching, performance optimization and observability.
You will build and improve APIs and orchestration layers that support web and mobile clients.
You will work hands-on with testing and automated quality assurance to secure stable, maintainable deliveries.
You will drive good engineering practices through clean code, code reviews, CI/CD, security awareness and continuous improvement.
You will collaborate closely with engineering, product and business teams in an Agile way of working, including planning, estimation and iterative delivery.
RequirementsStrong full-stack engineering experience building and maintaining modern web applications.
Deep expertise in Node.js and React.
Solid proficiency in TypeScript and experience designing scalable, maintainable and strongly typed codebases.
Strong understanding of system design principles, including caching strategies, scalability, reliability, performance optimization and observability.
Proven experience working with large-scale, high-traffic applications in production environments.
Hands-on experience with modern Node.js frameworks.
Experience with unit testing and automated quality assurance, for example using Vitest or Jest.
Strong foundation in software engineering best practices such as clean code, code reviews, CI/CD, security and maintainability.
Practical experience working in Agile environments with sprint planning, estimation, iterative delivery and continuous improvement.
Ability to collaborate effectively across engineering, product and business teams.
Nice to haveExperience with Backend-for-Frontend (BFF) architecture.
Experience with Fastify.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7629704-1964042". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9872871