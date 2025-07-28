Full-Stack Cloud Developer
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Solna
2025-07-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium Global Services is the growing System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Semiconductor Engineering R&D Services, Embedded Systems Development, Custom Application Software Development, Web and Cloud Application Development, Testing Services, Consultancy and Outsourcing services to our clients across the globe for an onsite and offshore business model. Swedium Global is having presence in Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic and in India.
Job Name:
Location: Sweden
Requirements:
Full-Stack Cloud Developer (Azure & AWS)
We are looking for a skilled and adaptable developer to join our team in building scalable, cloud-native solutions. The ideal candidate will be comfortable working across both Azure and AWS environments and have experience integrating APIs, managing secure data flows, and deploying containerized applications.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and maintain cloud-based applications and APIs
Implement secure and scalable architectures using Azure and AWS services
Build and operate containerized microservices using Kubernetes (AKS/EKS) or Fargate
Integrate with third-party platforms and internal systems through APIs
Manage secrets, authentication, and access control using cloud-native tools
Automate infrastructure and deployments using Terraform and CI/CD pipelines
Monitor system performance, reliability, and cost using modern observability tools
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure high-quality delivery
Required Competencies
Cloud Platforms: Strong experience with Azure and AWS (e.g., API Gateway, Load Balancers, Blob Storage, Key Vault, Secrets Manager)
Object & File Storage: Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage
Managed Databases: Amazon RDS/Aurora, Azure SQL Database or Azure Database for MySQL/PostgreSQL
API Development: RESTful API design and management using Azure API Management and Amazon API Gateway
Security: OAuth2, RBAC, WAFs, and secure credential handling
Networking: Familiarity with VPCs, VNets, and load balancing strategies
Containers & Orchestration: Docker, Kubernetes (AKS/EKS), Azure Container Instances (ACI), ECS (Fargate / EC2)
CI/CD & Automation: Experience with Terraform, GitHub Actions (or similar tools)
Data Engineering: Familiarity with structured/unstructured data pipelines using Databricks /PySpark
Load Balancing & Traffic Management: Elastic Load Balancing (NLB/ALB), Azure Application Gateway, Azure
Tooling: Jira or similar for task tracking and collaboration
Nice to Have
Experience with document processing (e.g., PDF, Word, Office formats)
Familiarity with NLP tools (e.g., Azure AI)
Exposure to model evaluation strategies or review logic using LLMs
Experience integrating with enterprise platforms (e.g., CMS, CRM systems)
Monitoring and cost management with tools like OpenTelemetry, Prometheus, or Grafana, CloudWatch, Azure Monitor Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-20
E-post: careers@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Svetsarvägen 15 2TR (visa karta
)
171 41 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9438800