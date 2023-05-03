Full Stack Java Developer
2023-05-03
About Etraveli Group
We are an innovative and modern organization built on a foundation of e-commerce and travel-technology expertise. We want our customers to experience the world, while we take care of the technology that enables traveling. In addition to having one of the market's most sophisticated technical solutions for connecting travelers and flights, we've partnered with Booking.com (exclusive partnership in Europe), Google Flights, Skyscanner and Kayak. Successful in e-commerce, on the edge of technology development and with vast experience in the travel industry-we are able to offer you the best of three worlds.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture
We are a happy and open bunch of people who enjoy our work and enjoy working together.
Working with us you get access to resources and great professionals to help grow in your role.
We are playing to win and will be committed in supporting you on your Etraveli-journey.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Full Stack Java Developer to become part of our tight-knit team in Gothenburg, where we are continuously looking to find new ways of working that decrease complexity and provide the tools for team members to do their best work.
What you will be doing
Be part of an agile team that has the ownership of their own domain. Feel accountable and take on the responsibility of the development, and quality of the same, so it meets stakeholders' needs.
Working within a Scrumban methodology where the team own their way of work.
Focusing on collaboration and communication by pairing, whiteboard talks, sofa topic discussion, mob programming and more.
Our stack:
React, Typescript, Emotion, Apollo GraphQL, Jest, TestCafé, Webpack, Babel, Node.js, Jenkins and Docker, Java and Apache Struts.
Of course you don't have to be familiar with all of our tech stack. We will support you in your journey with us.
Requirements
You consider yourself a Full stack developer and have worked with Java for a number of years. At this point, you are more interested in working towards frontend and would like to add JavaScript to the list of technologies you use in your daily work. You feel just as comfortable building the API on the server as you feel consuming it in the client.
Experience in backend development with Java - testing, troubleshooting and automation techniques
Experience in building, shipping, and iterating on product features
You are passionate about writing high quality code
Good communication skills, verbally and in writing in English.
At Etraveli Group it is important to play as a team and we believe you share our commitment to continuously improve our collaboration, internally as well as with our stakeholders. You learn quickly and enjoy working closely with your product team to create value for stakeholders. You are passionate about what you do and keep up to date on best practices in your areas of expertise.
We truly embrace diversity but the pandemic has changed the arena in so many ways and relocating has proved to be difficult. We ask that you have a valid Swedish work permit when applying for this position.
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Office in the City - We are located on Kungsgatan in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things. Therefore, we have recurring Hackaton and Dev weeks where the teams decide what they want to work on.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
