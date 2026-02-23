Full Stack Developer - JS
Blue Eye AB as an Automotive Product Development & Engineering consulting company. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions against our client requirements for complete Vehicle R&D.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye work frameagreement, We encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs.
We have open position for consultant role as "Full Stack Developer" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
Tasks
The core tasks for this role consist of prototyping and developing interactive tools to improve design workflow, using a variety of software languages and frameworks. This might be pure front-end software like visualizing data, or a tool with both front-end and back-end for creating design function. Proficiency in developing desktop applications is fundamental, with expertise in Python, C# and Java frameworks. Additionally, a good understanding of networking protocols like MQTT and WebSocket would be beneficial for this role. Because of the innovative nature of our team, the ideal teammate shall be able to dive quickly into a new language or tool, to get the job done.
Qualifications
• Strong hands-on experience with React (modern hooks, state management, clean component
architecture).
• Backend development using Node.js and/or Flask.
• Strong proficiency in Python for backend development and building robust application logic.
• Solid experience designing and working with database systems, including data modeling and query optimization.
• Ability to design clean, modular system architecture with focus on scalability and maintainability.
• Comfortable working across the full stack: frontend backend database deployment.
• Ability to take ownership of features from idea to production.
Nice-to-haves
• Experience with real-time systems or event-driven architecture.
• Docker and containerized deployments.
• CI/CD setup and production monitoring.
• Experience integrating external systems or third-party APIs.
Terms
We will review your application and see how your profile matches our requirements for this role. If you proceed to the next step in this process you will be contacted in the near future. We will of course also let you know, as soon as possible, if your profile isn't exactly what we are looking for at the moment.
We strive to continuously improve and to provide a positive hiring experience for all our candidates. Ersättning
