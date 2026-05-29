Fulfilment & Replenishment Unit Operations Leader
Ingka Services AB / Logistikjobb / Malmö Visa alla logistikjobb i Malmö
2026-05-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
WHY WE'LL LOVE YOU
We're looking for someone who enjoys making things happen behind the scenes - so that customers experience IKEA in the best possible way. Someone who sees the full picture, connects people and processes, and is always looking for better ways of working. If you're passionate about operations, continuous improvement and creating great customer experiences, we'd love to meet you.
You have experience (around 3-5+ years) within logistics, supply chain or retail operations
You understand how fulfilment and replenishment operations work in a fast-paced environment
You're confident working with data, KPIs and performance follow-up to drive improvements
You're comfortable working in complex, cross-functional and international environments
You have strong collaboration skills and enjoy building relationships across teams
You're motivated by developing people and improving ways of working
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
Lead and support continuous improvement of fulfilment and replenishment operations
Act as a key contact for countries, supporting, guiding and sharing best practices
Collaborate with stakeholders across IKEA to secure aligned and efficient operations
Follow up performance and customer-centric KPIs to identify improvements
Develop and maintain ways of working, processes and operational standards
Identify opportunities to increase efficiency, quality and cost performance
Support the development of omnichannel operations and supply chain networks
Contribute to sustainability goals within fulfilment operations Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Via epost
E-post: linda.ziethen@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9936433