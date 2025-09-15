Fuel Fabrication Specialist
Are you a hands-on experimentalist with a passion for materials science and next-gen nuclear fuels?
We're looking for a dedicated Fuel Fabrication Specialist to join Blykalla's mission to revolutionize clean energy. Step into the lab and help shape the future of nuclear technology-one fuel pellet at a time.
What we do at Blykalla
Blykalla is a Swedish deep-tech company at the forefront of the nuclear industry, pioneering the development of small modular reactors that provide clean, safe, and reliable energy. Thanks to lead-cooling, we achieve high safety in a very compact format, allowing for a simple and cost-effective design that can be mass-produced. Our unique reactor design will provide safe and green baseload energy that perfectly complements solar and wind power.
What you'll get to do
You'll be at the heart of our uranium nitride fuel development-working hands-on in the lab to turn experimental ideas into production-ready processes. Your work will support our first-of-a-kind reactor and help define how advanced fuel is fabricated at scale.
Design and execute fabrication trials for uranium nitride fuel, from powder handling to sintering and quality assessment
Develop and refine lab-scale procedures with a focus on repeatability, scalability, and safety
Analyze microstructure, composition, and performance using XRD, SEM, and other characterization tools
Contribute to the design and scaling of fuel production steps, including input to future pilot-line or industrial processes
Serve as a technical point of contact in collaborations with national labs, research institutes, and fuel vendors
Document methods and results for internal use, regulatory submissions, and external partners
Support fuel qualification and the broader development roadmap toward reactor readiness
Promote a safe, efficient, and continuously improving lab environment
Where this role can take you
This role is designed to grow with the results you help deliver. As we move toward reactor demonstration and expand our fuel development program, you'll have the opportunity to:
Build and lead a growing team focused on fuel fabrication and process development
Coordinate work with external research partners and vendors
Shape Blykalla's industrial fuel strategy, including factory setup and supply chain development
Establish yourself as a domain expert in advanced fuel manufacturing, both within Blykalla and in the broader SMR community
This is an opportunity not only to contribute, but to help define the field.
Who you are
You'll be part of a hands-on, mission-driven team developing one of the most critical components of our SMR technology. You thrive in a lab environment, enjoy solving tough problems through experimentation, and bring structure and focus even when the path isn't fully clear. You adapt easily to different ways of working, collaborating across teams, disciplines, and cultures without friction-while keeping progress moving. You're curious and confident in engaging with a wide range of people, from technical experts to regulators or investors. You're flexible enough to take on occasional work travel, and you care deeply about quality, safety, and impact. Above all, you're practical, grounded, and motivated to help turn advanced materials science into a real, working product.
Qualifications
A degree in chemistry, materials science, nuclear engineering, or a related technical field
Relevant experience in a lab or factory setting-ideally involving nuclear fuels, ceramics, halogenides, pharmaceuticals, or other precision materials
Proficiency with material characterization techniques (e.g., XRD, SEM, elemental analysis)
Strong analytical, documentation, and communication skills-able to present technical findings to varied audiences
Familiarity with safety- and quality-critical operations and strict adherence to lab and radiological protocols
Structured, proactive, and solution-oriented approach to problem-solving
Eligible to work with nuclear materials in Sweden
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus
Willingness to travel for project or collaboration purposes
B-category driver's license is a plus
If you are not sure that you are 100% qualified but are up to the challenge, we encourage you to apply.
Location
The position is based in Stockholm and includes regular travel to project sites and partner facilities.
So, what do you think?
Don't miss the chance to be at the forefront of revolutionizing nuclear power. Join our team as Fuel Fabrication Specialist and help shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. Apply today with your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and achievements.
We are proud to foster an inclusive workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product. This is something we value deeply, and we encourage everyone to be a part of changing the way the world thinks about power supply!
Due to GDPR, we do not accept applications over email.
