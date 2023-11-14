Frontend-utvecklare
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you the solution oriented and engaged frontend developer we are looking for, to one of our award winning, high performing development teams?
Here you will develop high-end technical solutions to support e-commerce, self-service, external websites, mobile apps and other, not yet invented digital services for our company. It is a job that calls for someone who understand business, processes and people.
This is a consultant assignment through Randstad Technologies (freelancers are also welcome to apply).
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and social activities.
Responsibilities
If you would join our team you will work in a modern tech stack, where we have a CI/CD setup and use feature toggles to be efficient.
Our focus for 2024 is to continue our mission to be even more data driven, continue to work with A/B testing and support our customers in their purchase journey.
Working hours
08:00-17:00
Qualifications
You are a person who is great at getting things done.
We are on a journey to become the new generation telco, which means that you need to be open-minded and not be afraid of change. And to really enjoy your job here, you need to be forward thinking, customer oriented and truly understand that the solutions you are creating, ultimately will connect people in society to what matters most to them.
Technical qualifications:
Excellent React programming knowledge
Skilled in Node.js
You understand E-commerce (preferably Telco e-commerce)
Passion for new technologies, trends, patterns and frameworks
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
Accessibility
Your personality:
Forward thinking
Focused on deliveries
Business minded
Team player
Humble
Communicative
People loving
About the company
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Josefine Westlander josefine.westlander@randstad.se +46725491980 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8263246