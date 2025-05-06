Frontend Software Architect within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position As a Software Architect, you will have the opportunity to shape the future of software development across the entire Cambio portfolio. We are building a modern, device-agnostic application framework grounded in reusable organisms and declarative programming. You will be responsible for continuing the design of the framework, contributing to its development, incorporating feedback and requirements from multiple teams, and prioritizing feature development to meet Cambio's business needs.
In this role, you will be expected to lead a team of 6-12 developers and UX designers, providing guidance, coaching and feedback. You will need to balance agile feature development with ongoing maintenance, service delivery, and company outreach. We are transforming our way of working in front-end development, so excellent communication skills are a must.
About you We are searching for a passionate frontend focused Software Architect to join our new development team within the eHealth domain. Requirements
10+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong understanding of modern web technologies
Proven experience in building complex web applications with multiple stakeholders
Deep expertise in at least one frontend framework with working knowledge of others
Ability to design, plan, and execute complex systems
Strong analytical skills with the ability to build an architecture that meets current and future strategic goals
Communicates fluently in both spoken and written English
Proficiency in TypeScript, CSS, JavaScript, web APIs, and HTML
It's a bonus if you have
Understanding of UX/UI principles, with experience collaborating with designers on user-centric solutions
Experience deploying and managing frontend applications in cloud environments such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud
Communication skills in Swedish
What we offer A dynamic and stimulating work environment where you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects with a talented team of professionals. You will be part of a company that is committed to excellence and innovation in the eHealth industry.
As a Senior Software Architect, you will have a fundamental influence on the direction of healthcare development in the Nordics. You will have the opportunity to shape the future of eHealth and make a significant difference in the care and wellness of millions.
Place of employment: Linköping, Stockholm, or remote within Sweden
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
9323212