Frontend Engineer
2023-11-30
Company Description
The brands in the H&M Group are on an exciting journey to creating the next best solutions for our customers. We are building new ecommerce solutions which are fit for purpose for each of the brand with their needs and a new identity which will empower the growth and create new meaningful relationships with customers. This also gives us an opportunity to embrace and implement a completely new and modern architecture on cloud using the MACH principles. We want to foster an environment where we work as a team to create the best solutions, develop each other and learn new technologies and have fun. Being close to the business gives us an edge to understand the needs of our customer better.
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Frontend Engineer with expertise in React, Typescript and Next.JS to join our dynamic development team. As a Frontend Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing the user interface of our web applications using React and related technologies. You will work in an agile team and collaborate with our product managers, designers, and backend engineers to deliver high-quality, scalable, and user-friendly software solutions. The ideal candidate is passionate about frontend development, has a strong understanding of React principles, and keeps up to date with the latest trends and best practices in frontend development.
Develop user-friendly, responsive web applications using React.js, Next.JS and related frameworks.
Collaborate with product managers and UI/UX designers to translate requirements and wireframes into high-quality frontend code.
Optimize application performance and user experience by implementing efficient and reusable frontend components.
Conduct code reviews, identify areas of improvement, and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality and consistency.
Work closely with backend engineers to integrate frontend components with backend APIs and services.
Stay up to date with the latest frontend development trends, tools, and best practices, and share knowledge with the team.
Troubleshoot and resolve frontend issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks.
Write clean, well-documented code and ensure proper version control using Git or other version control systems.
Qualifications
Requirements:
At-least 3 years of experience in Frontend development.
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Proven work experience as a Frontend Engineer, preferably with a focus on React and Next.js.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, and CSS.
Familiarity with popular React libraries and frameworks such as Redux, React Router, or Next.js.
Understanding of responsive design principles and mobile-first development.
Knowledge of frontend build tools and module bundlers such as Webpack or Babel.
Experience with version control systems, preferably Git.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Ability to quickly learn and adapt to new technologies and frameworks.
Familiarity with testing frameworks such as Jest or React Testing Library.
Knowledge of UI/UX design principles and ability to work closely with designers.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies
Additional Information
If your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply with CV in English.
Please do not send applications to individual email address, due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page.We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
