Frontend Developer
2026-01-30
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join an autonomous agile cloud service development team working on a backend-driven system that helps keep millions of devices worldwide up to date. The team takes full responsibility for the service end-to-end, including development, testing, operations, and infrastructure in AWS. You'll work in a collaborative environment with a strong engineering culture and a focus on modern tools and ways of working.
Job DescriptionDevelop and enhance user interfaces for the cloud service.
Collaborate with backend teams to integrate frontend components with APIs and AWS services.
Contribute to UI/UX improvements through interaction and interface design.
Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code following best practices.
Troubleshoot and resolve frontend-related issues to ensure stable deliveries.
Work closely with the team to plan, prioritize, and meet project goals.
RequirementsExperience as a frontend developer with Angular and/or React.
Strong knowledge of HTML, CSS, and TypeScript.
Experience in interaction design.
Experience with version control systems such as Git.
Nice to haveExperience working in an autonomous agile team responsible for development, testing, operations, and AWS infrastructure.
Application
