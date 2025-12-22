Frontend developer
2025-12-22
We're looking for an experienced frontend engineer to work on the migration of our customers web frontend platform to Next.js. This role offers an exciting opportunity to modernize their tech stack, improve performance, SEO and enhance user experience.
Key Responsibilities
Migration of our existing web side
Good experience building with SPATWA
Monitoring and improving stability of the Next.js application
Implementing a scalable, performant frontend solution using Next.js and React
Collaborating with cross functional teams to ensure smooth integration of latest code
Mentor other developers and promote best practices in modern frontend development
Conduct code reviews and maintain high code quality standards
Optimize application performance and implement SEO best practices
Future proofing our frontend platform to keep us ahead of the competition
Contribute to technical decision-making and product strategy
Integration an AI Agent for customer service
Required Qualifications:
Expert-level knowledge of Next.js, React and its ecosystem (react-redux etc), and modern Typescript and JavaScript (ES6+)
Strong fundamentals of web development and good debugging skills.
Strong understanding of web performance optimization techniques and measuring tools like lighthouse, webpagetest etc
Good experience building production grade Node.js applications
Experience with server-side rendering and static site generationExperience with server-side rendering and static site generation
Experience with Ui libraries - Ant Design, MUI, Bootstrap, Tailwind CSS
Proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, Sass and responsive design principles
Experience with modern frontend build tools
Accessibility - Lighthouse, Axe DevTools, VoiceOver/Narrator
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Use of AI tools to write and review code
As a person we want you to be flexible and like to work in team.
