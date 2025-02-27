Frontend Developer
Navigraph KB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Navigraph KB i Stockholm
The interest in flight simulation is soaring, and so are we! Navigraph is currently looking for a Frontend Developer with a keen interest in UX to join our team in Gamla Stan, Stockholm. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to work in a developer team in a mid-size company, serving a large and passionate user base worldwide.
About Navigraph
Navigraph is where the flight simulation community finds its wings! We're a SaaS company providing charts, navigation data, flight planning tools, and training material to aviation fans and aspiring pilots. With over 1.3 million users flying everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator to X-Plane, we're the trusted co-pilot for virtual and real-world aviators alike. Our mission? To make flight simulation as realistic and immersive as possible.
We've been charting this journey since 2003, with our HQ in Stockholm and a global crew of 40 aviation-loving professionals. Led by our founders Magnus Axholt (CEO) and Stephen O'Connell (CTO), our team thrives on creativity, experimentation and collaboration. Join us, and you'll discover a vibrant community, a thriving business, and a workplace where innovation takes off every day.
What You'll Do:
As a Frontend Developer at Navigraph you will join the Web Development team responsible for developing and maintaining our main website and its associated user account pages, the developer website, and a Learning Management System used by an upcoming project called Navigraph Academy. The websites should be easy to use, informational, and promotional. The websites are based on Angular and React JS and serve content provided from our different backend systems.
You'll collaborate closely with the Marketing Team and our in-house Content Team, all while using agile principles like Kanban boards, standups, and retros to keep things organized and exciting.
You will also:
Bring Designs to Life: Transform Figma sketches into interactive, responsive websites.
Speed Things Up: Optimize loading times and boost site performance for smooth user experiences.
Keep it Mobile-Friendly: Ensure our sites look and work perfectly on any device.
Boost SEO: Use semantic HTML, lazy loading, and navigation tweaks to make our sites search-engine stars.
Support Marketing: Implement tracking and A/B tests to refine user experience.
Stay Compliant: Keep the sites privacy-friendly and aligned with the latest regulations.
• What We're Looking For:
Proficiency in JavaScript, TypeScript, Angular or React, HTML, and CSS
Experience in agile development and a knack for clean, efficient code
Fluent in written and spoken English
Bonus: Figma expertise, SEO wizardry, or WordPress know-how
Who You Are:
Keen interest and a passion for UX
Friendly and communicative
Detail-oriented with a sharp eye for improvement
Curious, creative, and eager to learn
What We Offer
Flexible hiring: On-site, hybrid or remote in or around Stockholm.
Work-Life Balance: Flexible hours and the freedom to work remotely part-time.
Perks Galore: A great benefits package; please check out our career site.
Growth Opportunities: We'll support your professional development and give you the resources to excel.
How to Join the Team
We're reviewing applications faster than a Cessna on takeoff - so don't leave us hanging in a holding pattern too long! Apply now and help us take Navigraph - and flight simulation - to the next level! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Navigraph KB
Stora Nygatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 27 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9192369