FrontEnd Developer
2025-02-24
Job Description:
Overview:
We are seeking a talented FrontEnd Developer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be working on web features that are used by some of the top real estate agents in the United States. You will leverage the latest technologies to build innovative marketing solutions, collaborating closely with back-end developers and web designers. If you thrive in an environment that values open communication, constant feedback, and quick decision-making, we want to hear from you.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and Enhance Web Features:
Create and maintain web features that serve top real estate agents across the country.
Innovative Technology Implementation:
Utilize modern technologies, including Material UI and ES6/7, to build cutting-edge marketing solutions.
Enterprise Software Development:
Bring your experience in developing enterprise-level software to deliver robust and scalable solutions.
Collaborative Problem Solving:
Work alongside back-end developers to code, troubleshoot, and solve complex challenges creatively.
Performance Optimization:
Optimize applications for maximum speed and ensure high-quality performance standards.
User-Centric Design:
Collaborate with web designers to enhance usability and design mobile-based features that meet user needs.
Quality and Consistency:
Maintain high graphic standards and ensure brand consistency across all platforms.
Feedback Integration:
Actively seek feedback from users and customers to continuously improve the application.
Continuous Learning:
Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and best practices to keep our solutions innovative and competitive.
Additional Duties:
Perform other duties as directed to support the success of the team and the organization.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in front-end development, preferably within an enterprise environment.
Proficiency in Material UI and ES6/7.
Strong ability to communicate openly and collaborate effectively with team members.
Demonstrated problem-solving skills with a creative approach to overcoming technical challenges.
Experience working with back-end developers to integrate and optimize solutions.
A keen eye for design and usability, with a commitment to maintaining high quality and brand consistency.
A passion for learning and applying new technologies.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9183568