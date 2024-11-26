Frontend Developer

Meet our team
You will work in a team with 6-8 engineers

The team is responsible for the full SW lifecycle of the services they own

The Onboarding team is part of the Seller Lifecycle Alliance with responsibility for the full onboarding experience of new merchants

As a senior engineer you will also have the opportunity and be expected to contribute to the web chapter which spans across teams in Zettle engineering

Your way to impact
The Onboarding Experience team ensures that the start of the journey for new merchants joining Zettle is smooth and compliant with regulations. In the team, we work closely with product and design organizations building onboarding flows that are user-oriented and accessible.
Your day-to-day
In this role you will contribute to all aspects of the backend while being involved in all phases of the software engineering including design, experience, data, deployment, monitoring, architecture, code reviews, and more.
In your day-to-day role you will

Be part of an agile product development team where you together solve complex challenges enabling merchants to do their business across the globe

Be collaborating with teams and stakeholders across the global PayPal organization

Learn and develop every day by challenging yourself and your team

To thrive in this role, we think are well experienced with:

NodeJS with JavaScript/TypeScript both on the frontend and backend

ReactJS or similar

ExpressJS or similar

Tools like ESLint, WebPack, etc.

Building and consuming REST and GraphQL APIs

Working with accessibility and localization requirements

Continuous integration and delivery

Testing techniques and tools for web applications

Pair/mob programming



We know the confidence gap and imposter syndrome can get in the way of meeting spectacular candidates. Please do not hesitate to apply.
