Frontend Developer
PayPal Limited, Filial Sweden / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-26
Meet our team
You will work in a team with 6-8 engineers
The team is responsible for the full SW lifecycle of the services they own
The Onboarding team is part of the Seller Lifecycle Alliance with responsibility for the full onboarding experience of new merchants
As a senior engineer you will also have the opportunity and be expected to contribute to the web chapter which spans across teams in Zettle engineering
Your way to impact
The Onboarding Experience team ensures that the start of the journey for new merchants joining Zettle is smooth and compliant with regulations. In the team, we work closely with product and design organizations building onboarding flows that are user-oriented and accessible.
Your day-to-day
In this role you will contribute to all aspects of the backend while being involved in all phases of the software engineering including design, experience, data, deployment, monitoring, architecture, code reviews, and more.
In your day-to-day role you will
Be part of an agile product development team where you together solve complex challenges enabling merchants to do their business across the globe
Be collaborating with teams and stakeholders across the global PayPal organization
Learn and develop every day by challenging yourself and your team
To thrive in this role, we think are well experienced with:
NodeJS with JavaScript/TypeScript both on the frontend and backend
ReactJS or similar
ExpressJS or similar
Tools like ESLint, WebPack, etc.
Building and consuming REST and GraphQL APIs
Working with accessibility and localization requirements
Continuous integration and delivery
Testing techniques and tools for web applications
Pair/mob programming
We know the confidence gap and imposter syndrome can get in the way of meeting spectacular candidates. Please do not hesitate to apply.
