Frontend developer
Do you want to be a part of a team where we work together to create value for our customers while taking the delivery of IT solutions to the next level of excellence? Do you want to work in a small company with quick decisions, and big mandates within the big enterprise?
We are now looking for a frontend developer to join the B2C domain at Telia Finance! We are a close-knit team collaborating and helping each other while solving complex problems, all the while also having a lot of fun together.
Telia Finance is an independent company within Telia, which means that you get all the perks of a small business, as well as the security and possibilities that a bigger company can offer. Our main business areas include financing and payment options for Talia's customers, as well as leasing and loans within B2B and B2C.
Is this Your next opportunity?
My name is Snehal Richter and I work as Head of Product Development in the B2C-area at Telia Finance. We are in the middle of our journey towards DevOps and cloud-based solutions using agile ways of working with focus on working continuously with improvements. As part of this transformation, we are now looking for a passionate and experienced frontend developer to join our team!
The role includes, but is not limited to:
In this role, you will be part of an agile DevOps-team delivering solutions for our portal for credit account customers. The team consists of both frontend and backend developers, a scrum master, a QA lead, a UX designer, a product owner and an architect. The team works with technologies such as Kotlin, AWS, JavaScript, Linux, React, Microservices and Kubernetes.
In this role you will be coding in React and together with our UX designer you will work in a data-driven manner to increase customer value and experience and implement new functionality in our web portal.
At Telia we have a shared frontend library that you can use in your work. We use Web Components to grant you the freedom to explore new frameworks as you go!
Is this you?
Good written and verbal communication skills in English
Team-player with good collaboration skills
Open-minded, working collaboratively with diverse teams
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships
Helpful and a curious mindset and a willingness to always learn more!
Your Experience:
3 years experience in frontend development using modern frameworks (React preferably)
Experience building and maintaining large-scale projects
Experience with HTML, CSS & JS
Some experience in backend programming languages such as Kotlin, Node.js or Java and/or an interest to learn more about backend development as well as frontend development
Skills working with State managing, Cypress, Jest, Docker, AWS (preferably, but not necessary)
Care for your deployed code
At least two years of higher education within IT
Telia Finance is more than a workplace
With us you will learn from skilled colleagues across the Nordics, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work.
We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong.
In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits, for example:
As a Telia employee, you receive four half-days off work in conjunction with holidays every year. This means your workday is shortened by four hours on four different occasions, which amounts to 16 hours of extra time off to look forward to.
Telia offers a supplementary parental benefit for 180 days per child which can bring compensation up to 90 % of your salary.
All employees have a reduction of working hours of 65 minutes per week (in total 56,3 hours per year when working 100%).
All employees can sign up for Telia's own services with discounts, e.g. mobile subscriptions, broadband packages and TV packages, Play+. You have also as an employee a 10 % discount on the majority of products in Telia stores.
Wellness and Massage allowance, yearly bonus, ITP pension, 30 days' vacation, collective agreement.
What happens next?
If you fancy joining our team, don't hesitate to apply! If you want to know more about the job you are welcome to contact our recruiter Ebba at ebba.pers@teliacompany.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application and to making sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent.
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. During the process, required background controls will be performed. We welcome applicants with different backgrounds and nationalities, but we do require you to have the relevant work permits for Sweden.
Welcome to Telia Finance - Join us and make better happen!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA
Telia Finance
8486172