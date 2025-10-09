Front Office, Tour Preparation & Coordination Personnel
2025-10-09
Job Description:
To oversee, facilitate and coordinate the day's activities and be a source of help and support to our guides and our guests.
Tour coordination duties include - Organising, packing and preparing equipment and light meals for tours. Coordinating the guests and the guides so that tours get off in an organised and timely fashion. Assisting with the logistics and preparation on site for larger groups winter events and activities.
Other duties include - helping to keep the Adventure Café, warehouse and back office a tidy and pleasant environment for all who use it.
Front desk duties include - Welcoming guests and communicating with guests and guides so that tours get off to a smooth start. Checking and answering emails, making tour bookings and helping guests (in person and over the phone).
Managing Ice Skate Rentals.
Who we are looking for:
You should be an outgoing and friendly person who enjoys working as part of a team and delivering excellent customer service.
You should have the ability to work autonomously and good computer skills.
You should have attention to details but also be able to see the processes from a big scope.
It would be beneficial if you have experience working in the tourism industry and hold a valid EU driving license.
You should be able to communicate well in English.
You should be able to work weekends (and occasional weekdays) over the winter season; 26 December - 16 March. Day shifts 07:00 - 15:00, with occasional evening shifts 14:00/16:00 - 20/21:00. Working approx. 20 hours per week.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-10
E-post: info@stockholmadventures.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Stockholm Iceguide AB (org.nr 556958-0250), https://www.stockholmadventures.com
