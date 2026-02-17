Front Office Supervisor - Sheraton Stockholm
Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Together with our innovative owners, Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we combine rich cultural heritage with modern luxury and a strong commitment to sustainability.
We are now looking for a Front Office Supervisor to oversee hotel operations during daytime and evening shifts and ensure exceptional service delivery across all guest touchpoints as we position the hotel among Stockholm's top luxury destinations post-renovation.
If you are a confident operational leader with a passion for hospitality and guest experience, we want to hear from you.
About the Role
As Front Office Supervisor, you act as Manager on Duty during assigned shifts and are the main point of contact for both guests and staff. You supervise daily hotel operations primarily from the reception while maintaining a visible lobby presence and coordinating the operation from the back office when required.
You lead by example - actively present with guests and colleagues, supporting the team, resolving issues, and ensuring service standards are consistently delivered.
Your Key Responsibilities
Operational & Supervisory Leadership
• Act as Manager on Duty during assigned day and evening shifts
• Supervise the Front Office team and coordinate operational flow from reception
• Maintain an active lobby presence to support guests and employees
• Coordinate and monitor operations from the back office, ensuring efficiency and communication across departments
• Conduct shift briefings and handovers
• Support staffing coordination and daily task delegation
• Coach, support, and motivate team members during the shift
• Ensure compliance with hotel policies, procedures, safety, and security standards
Guest Experience & Service Delivery
• Handle VIP arrivals and special requests
• Resolve guest concerns and service recovery situations professionally
• Monitor guest satisfaction and proactively enhance the guest experience
• Oversee check-in/check-out procedures and service quality
• Follow up on guest feedback and implement improvements
Coordination & Administration
• Coordinate closely with Housekeeping, Engineering, F&B, and Security
• Support onboarding and training of team members
• Maintain operational reporting and incident documentation
• Act as escalation contact for operational challenges during the shift
Your Qualifications
• Minimum 3 years of experience in the hotel industry
• At least 1 year of supervisory or leadership experience in Guest Service or Front Office
• Strong operational understanding and confident decision-making ability
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English (spoken and written); additional languages are a plus
• Hands-on leadership style and strong guest focus
• Ability to handle high-pressure situations professionally
• Strong interpersonal and motivational skills
• Enjoys being present in the lobby and working operationally with the team
We Offer
• Permanent full-time position following a 6-month probation period in accordance with the collective agreement
• Opportunity to be part of one of Stockholm's largest hotel renovation and repositioning projects
• Career growth within Marriott International
• Dynamic and inclusive workplace environment
• Employee discounted rates at over 9,000 hotels worldwide
If you would like to know more about the role, please contact our Front Office Manager, Carl Ström at carl.strom@sheratonstockholm.com
Selection and interviews are conducted continuously and the position may be filled before the final application deadline - please apply as soon as possible.
We look forward to welcoming you to Sheraton Stockholm Hotel!
About Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We are in the end of a renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We will transform all our spaces, hotel rooms, implement new food and beverage concepts and expand our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltnings AB Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319), http://www.sheratonstockholm.com Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Kontakt
Front Office manager
Carl Ström carl.strom@sheratonstockholm.com Jobbnummer
9748499