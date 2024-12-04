Front Office SRT Quant, Group Structuring, Group Treasury, Nordea
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25729
Would you like to join a professional team that identifies, structures, and place risk sharing transactions in the international capital market? We are now looking for a high performing database quant to work with these complex transactions that increase capital velocity and optimise Nordea's balance sheet.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Group Structuring! We identify, structure and execute risk sharing and capital enhancing transactions in the form of significant risk transfers (SRTs).
SRTs are securitisations where the credit risk associated with a portfolio of exposures is tranched, payments in the transaction are dependent upon the performance of the underlying portfolio and the subordination of tranches determines the distribution of losses. Investors agree to cover a pre-agreed amount of incurred credit losses related to the reference portfolio, structured in accordance with the relevant regulations so that Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) is achieved. A genuinely interesting asset class!
What you'll be doing
The role offers a very dynamic, entrepreneurial and exciting position in an international and strategic context with tangible contribution to the financial performance of Nordea.
Immediately when joining you will be integral to the team's success. Daily work will vary between analysis of data, reviewing market trends and capital regulations. Development is directly targeted at enabling further business opportunities, securing competitive pricing, and effective risk and capital management.
Elements of work include:
* Extraction and analysis of loan data, and developing associated tools - with the purpose of identifying business opportunities and structuring SRT transactions
* Structuring and optimising transactions against business criteria
* Extraction and analysis of historic credit performance data supporting efficient pricing of our transactions
* Quality and efficiency enhancement initiatives. We always work to further enhance the operations of our SRT portfolios. This creates strong feedback loops to the origination of new transactions
You will be working with highly skilled, experienced, and motivated colleagues in a constantly changing informal and transparent environment. This offers great opportunities and forms the basis for accelerated further development. In this position, as your experience grows, you will get the opportunity to take part in all aspects of transactions, from identification and structuring to investor dialogue, negotiations and closing, as well as managing our portfolio of live SRTs.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
We are seeking an outgoing Front Office SRT Quant with a strong business focus and understanding. If you have a quantitative university degree, minimum a few years of practical experience from a financial institution, and a keen interest in the capital markets, apply for this attractive job.
The ideal candidate has a business-focused approach and the ability to work both independently and in teams, in either case taking ownership of deliverables and driving them from beginning to end. You are outgoing, communicate effectively, and are able to build strong relations with colleagues and stakeholders with diverse competencies and job responsibilities.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* In-depth experience analysing large data-sets and thus strong database skills e.g. SQL, SAS, Alteryx, Power BI and programming experience (e.g. Python)
* An outstanding drive to perform and an ability to manage sometimes intense deliveries vs deadlines - you will need a large portion of grit
* Minimum a Master's degree in a quantitative discipline e.g. engineering, mathematics, or finance
* 2-5 years of practical experience from a financial institution
* Excellent English language skills written and spoken
Hands-on experience with financial transactions, understanding of key banking- and market products, and knowledge of capital regulations would be advantageous but are no firm requirements.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 05/01/2025.
For more information, you're welcome to contact Ola Littorin, Head of Long Term Funding & Structuring (ola.littorin@nordea.com
) or Niklas Rönnberg, Head of Group Structuring (niklas.ronnberg@nordea.com
).
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
