Front Office Associate - Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken / Receptionistjobb / Stockholm Visa alla receptionistjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken i Stockholm
Step into a role that redefines excellence at the Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, a hallmark of hospitality since 1971 in the heart of Sweden's bustling capital. Together with our innovative owners, Archer Hotel Management and Marriott International, we combine rich cultural heritage with modern luxury and a strong commitment to sustainability.
The hotel has gone through a full renovation during the last two years with the intent to re-position it.
We are now looking for a motivated and compassionate Front Office Associate to join our front desk team to ensure exceptional customer service as we align the hotel as one of the top luxury hotels in Stockholm.
If you have a passion for hospitality and a focus on delivering outstanding guest experiences, we want to hear from you!
We believe in nurturing talent and providing opportunities for professional development. Whether you are starting your journey in hospitality or looking to take the next step in your career, we offer a workplace where you can learn, grow, and thrive.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage check-in/check-out procedures and ensure adherence to company policies
Exceed guest expectations
Stay informed about events, VIP arrivals, and group check-ins
Ensure fast, efficient, and welcoming service for all guests
Maintain high levels of customer satisfaction assuring personalized service and addressing guest requests promptly
Communicate and record all feedback and complaints according to established processes
Coordinate with other departments to ensure smooth operations
Good relationships with both internal and external customers
Qualifications:
Has experience working at a hotel front desk
Experience in Opera PMS is an advantage
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written; additional languages are a plus
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Has strong computer skills
Proactive and independent work approach
Good problem-solving skills with a focus on guest needs and expectations
Ability to handle high-pressure situations with professionalism
We offer:
Full-time or part-time position following a 6-month probation period as well as temporary employment
We adhere to HRF collective agreements
The chance to be part of one of the biggest renovation and re-positioning projects in Stockholm's
hotel scene
Employment in a company with great opportunities for growth, where our core value is "Putting
People First"
A dynamic and inclusive work environment
Employee discounted rates at over 9000 hotels worldwide
A warm team culture that values authenticity, teamwork, and pride in service
The opportunity to shape meaningful guest experiences at one of Stockholm's premier hotels
Join our team and play a key role in creating memorable experiences for our guests!
Working hours follow a rotating schedule, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends according to the hotel's needs.
About Sheraton Stockholm Hotel
The Sheraton brand, established in 1937, has been synonymous with excellence in hospitality. The Sheraton Stockholm Hotel, opened in 1971 as the first international 5 star hotel in Stockholm, and it's an icon in Sweden's capital city. As part of Marriott International, Sheraton Stockholm Hotel is providing guests with thoughtful amenities, contemporary accommodation, and the best city center location. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with our owner Archer Hotel Managements ethos, making us a unique choice for conscientious travelers.
Redefining the Essence of Hospitality
We are at the end of our renovation journey at Sheraton Stockholm. This marks the beginning of our mission to redefine the essence of hospitality. We have transformed all our spaces, hotel rooms, implemented new food and beverage concepts and expanded our gym and wellness. As we embark on this transformation, we are seeking the best industry people to join our team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Förvaltningsaktiebolaget Tegelbacken
(org.nr 556118-3319)
Box 195 (visa karta
)
101 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Sheraton Stockholm Hotel Jobbnummer
10001004