French speaking Service Engineer
2022-12-16
Solna
Lidingö
Sundbyberg
Danderyd
Göteborg
Mölndal
As a service engineer you will be the company's leading-edge on-site at our customers, where you will work with technically advanced tailor-made system solutions. The job includes service and preventive maintenance on-site, as well as commissioning of new installations.
You will be part of a team with Area Sales Managers and Technical Project Managers, dedicated to a specific geographical area. The work also includes training of the customer and annual inspections. You work independently, and the job includes a lot of travelling all over the world, mainly in French speaking countries
We are looking for someone who has at least an upper secondary engineering education or has worked a few years with technical service. You possess a broad technical interest and knowledge, where you master troubleshooting and the verifying of components within electricity, electronics and mechanics. You have interest and knowledge in IT, and experience of working against differents industries is an advantage. You have a very good level of speaking and writing in French and English. Knowledge in Swedish is an advantage but not a requirements.
We are looking for someone who is social and a quality-oriented problem solver. We believe that you possess analytical skills, are well structured and well organized. Furthermore, you are confident and serious in your job role and inspire confidence to your customers. If you are interested in working with different industries, with a technical width, and enjoy travelling and meeting many different people, we believe that you will enjoy working with us!
We are passionate about safety innovation and we're constantly striving to reach the optimal fire preventive and protective solution for each individual customer.
Join us and be part of a market leading organization in expansion and help us reach the next level of proactive fire prevention for the process industry!
We are a Swedish company that develops, manufactures and sells high-tech systems, that prevent fires and dust explosions in the process industry. We have several patents thanks to our fantastic teams. Firefly is located in Stockholm and we are 80 people with international backgrounds sharing a spacious new office in Hammarby Sjöstad. We are also represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers and through distributors in over 70 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm First North.
Firefly has two business areas: Industrial applications and Infra systems. Industrial applications include customized fire prevention and fire protection systems, which monitor industrial processes in areas such as woodworking, tissue, food, bioenergy, and recycling. The business area of Infra systems includes early fire detection in subway-, train-, road or cable tunnel systems by means of multiple-gas detection.
Learn more on how Firefly's Quick Suppression System works:
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Firefly AB
(org.nr 556108-6892), https://www.firefly.se/en
