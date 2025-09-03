Fpga Engineer To High-Tech Company
Join our client, a Stockholm-based deep tech pioneer revolutionizing DNA sequencing with patented 3D technology. They combine single molecule imaging, fiber optics, and nano-fluidics to read DNA faster than anyone, offering a unique opportunity to shape the future of science.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Electronics Engineer focusing on FPGA, you will be an integral part of our client's development team, contributing to the design and implementation of their groundbreaking 3D DNA sequencer. This role operates within a truly interdisciplinary environment, converging fields such as chemistry, mechanics, electronics, pneumatics, fluidics, optics, and software.
You are offered
• To be part of a unique journey to create the next generation of DNA sequencing
• To work in an international and multidisciplinary team
• A long-term position with good development opportunities
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves taking charge of electronics components such as circuit board design and programming FPGAs. You will design, develop, implement, and test digital systems, collaborating closely with cross-functional teams in a highly autonomous environment.
• Design and development of digital systems using hardware description languages (HDL) such as VHDL and Verilog.
• Implementation and programming of FPGA.
• Simulation and verification of digital systems.
• Prototyping and testing of electronic components.
• Troubleshooting and problem-solving for hardware issues.
• Taking charge of electronics components, including circuit board design.
• Collaborating in cross-functional teams with a high degree of freedom and responsibility.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge of electronics, mechatronics, embedded systems, or equivalent.
• Good knowledge of circuit board design.
• Good knowledge of FPGA programming.
• Fluent in English.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
• Respectful
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a Stockholm-based deep tech company aiming to transform the data generation in sequencing completely through their patented 3-D sequencing, a truly disruptive technology. They combine single molecule imaging, fiber optical gratings technologies and nano-fluidics to read DNA faster than anyone else. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
