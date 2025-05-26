Fpga Engineer At Evolved Aerospace
2025-05-26
Location: Linköping, Sweden Scope: Full-time, hybrid
Want to build advanced sensor systems that fly, detect, defend - and make a real-world impact? Evolved Aerospace isn't your average tech company - they're fast, fearless, and already delivering life-saving drone technology to Ukraine. Now they're looking for a self-driven FPGA engineer to join their expert team and help develop high-performance embedded systems for both current missions and the future of autonomous flight.
About Evolved Aerospace Evolved Aerospace is the Swedish branch of a fast-moving international defense tech group originally founded in the United States. With active operations in the US, Sweden, and Ukraine - and global partners across Europe, Asia, and South America - Evolved designs and delivers next-generation unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for defense and dual-use applications.
In just a short time, the Swedish team has gone from zero to battlefield impact. Their drones are already flying real missions, and the development cycles are measured in months - not years. It's the best of both worlds: startup agility meets serious defense-grade engineering. And they're just getting started.
Who We're Looking For We're looking for an experienced FPGA engineer who's both a generalist and a specialist - someone who loves working close to the hardware, solving complex signal-processing challenges, and turning theory into working tech.
You're hands-on, highly motivated, and comfortable working across domains. You thrive in high-stakes, fast-moving environments and enjoy collaborating with sharp peers to create real, deployable systems. You bring deep expertise in FPGA toolchains, a strong sense for how things work under the hood, and a desire to build systems that fly and matter.
About the Role This is not a typical firmware job. You'll be developing advanced embedded systems based on FPGAs, working with signal and image processing at high speed, and contributing to everything from board-level design to system architecture. Your work will directly power critical airborne platforms used in defense and humanitarian missions.
You'll:
Design and implement DSP and real-time image processing pipelines in FPGAs
Work hands-on with the AMD-Xilinx toolchain (Vivado, Vitis, etc.)
Collaborate across teams to integrate your solutions with flight systems and onboard software
Contribute to board-level specification and design when needed
Support system architecture, firmware design, and AI-related implementation
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, or similar
Proven experience in FPGA-based embedded systems development
Solid knowledge of DSP algorithms and real-time processing
Proficient in Verilog or VHDL
Experience with AMD-Xilinx or Altera toolchains (Vivado, Quartus, etc.)
Understanding of ARM architecture and integration
Strong debugging and problem-solving skills
Bonus: Experience with AI implementation, board-level design, or mission-critical systems
Why Join Evolved? Because you want to build something that matters. You want speed, ownership, and the chance to work with sharp people solving hard problems. At Evolved, you won't be a cog in a giant machine - you'll be part of the core team that's designing and deploying real systems for real missions.
They offer competitive salaries, wellness benefits, and a profit-sharing model where up to 15% of annual profit is distributed across the team. But more importantly? They offer purpose, autonomy, and a chance to grow like never before. If you're chasing comfort, this isn't your gig. But if you're driven by impact, innovation, and the thrill of getting tech into the air - you're in the right place.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Kontakt
Tyra Nguyen tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se +46 76 721 49 75 Jobbnummer
9360048