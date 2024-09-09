försäljning, inköp, marknadsföring
Leurox Tech AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2024-09-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Leurox Tech AB i Göteborg
We are working in the field of importing and exporting mobile phones, their accessories, spare parts and electronics. wholesale. we are looking forward to developing our business and improving business in a better way. Therefore, we are looking for the most efficient and experienced employees in the field of our work, and we are looking forward to getting a well-experienced work team, and to deal well with the work team and management. and the employees should have good experience in the important field of work in the europe and Asian markets. And to have good experience in dealing with customers and suppliers. and in digital marketing .And relationships with customers and suppliers through his previous work and experience. And that this person has a high ability to attract customers, and that he is always ready for self-development and participation with the rest of the work team to develop the company for the better. We as a company are also looking to retain employees and provide an excellent work environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09
E-post: yamn@leurox-tech.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Leurox Tech AB
(org.nr 559283-5622)
Nya Tingstadsgatan 1 Plan 4 (visa karta
)
422 44 HISINGS BACKA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8889612