Formulation Scientist/Product Developer
2024-01-15
Job description
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. At AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
The arena:
We now have the opportunity for one consultant to join our team in the role as Formulation Scientist/Product Developer within the department Oral Product Development at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for a formulation scientist who can work together with us with generating and evaluating pharmaceutical technologies and formulations. The work includes development, characterization, and documentation, mainly of solid based formulations, in order to develop drug products.
The tasks include planning and implementation of experiments with the aim of generating new formulations and optimizing processes in lab and pilot scale. We are looking for both people with and without previous experience in the area.
About randstad life sciences

Deadline: 2024-01-25, selection and interviews will be ongoing.
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Minimum requirements:
MSc or PhD in chemistry, pharmacy, chemical engineering, food technology or equivalent. Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary as well as laboratory experience including working with computerized systems. If you have experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry or with manufacturing equipment, this will be an advantage.
Desirable requirements:
As a person, you should be well organized, analytical, flexible and accurate. Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently. Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
AstraZeneca embraces diversity and equality of opportunity. We are committed to building an inclusive and diverse team representing all backgrounds, with as wide a range of perspectives as possible, and harnessing industry-leading skills. We believe that the more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. We welcome and consider applications to join our team from all qualified candidates, regardless of their characteristics. We comply with all applicable laws and regulations on non-discrimination in employment (and recruitment), as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements
