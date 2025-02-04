Formulation scientist
Randstad AB / Kemistjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemistjobb i Mölndal
2025-02-04
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Formulation/Analytical Scientist
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all the AstraZeneca therapy areas.
Our vision is to be "pharmaceutical science leaders, creating innovative and cost-effective solutions, shaping the diverse therapies of the future".
Are you an enthusiastic, innovative, and motivated Formulation/Analytical Scientist seeking a unique opportunity? Join our small molecule formulation team in Advanced Drug Delivery at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer the experience to collaborate with dedicated team members and to work closely with other skill experts delivering AstraZeneca's early portfolio.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
This is a lab-based role where you will support several drug project teams and provide your technical and scientific expertise into formulation development. You will develop and deliver different formulation systems for oral, inhaled and parenteral use, with a focus on liquid formulations. You will also perform essential characterization work e.g. content, stability, homogeneity, impurity, pH, and particle size measurements, supporting projects in the discovery and preclinical development phase. The role requires a close collaboration with other internal functions to further build our capabilities within advanced drug delivery.
You are expected to perform lab-based experimental work in accordance to project timelines, appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, and in close collaboration with other formulators and analysts, as well as other skill experts (solid state and biopharmaceutical experts). The work should be documented carefully and to the right quality and standard, and clearly communicated to your project team.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. Join us at AstraZeneca, where we truly understand science and apply it every day to strengthen and grow our pipeline.
Ready to make a difference? Apply today!
Deadline 2024-02-14 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Qualifications
Essential requirements:
MSc degree in a scientific discipline relevant to analytical and formulation science (e.g., chemistry, pharmaceutical technology, or equivalent qualifications).
Basic understanding of liquid formulations and basic knowledge of analytical methodologies such as spectrometry and separation science (U/HPLC).
Genuine interest in experimental work and hands-on problem solving.
Delivery focused with the ability to utilize scientific and innovative thinking.
Great communication skills in English, both orally and in writing.
Desirable skills/experience:
Technical competence in the field of drug product formulation development for oral and/or parenteral delivery.
Experience in working with formulation development or similar product development, or other laboratory skills of relevance.
Good understanding of suitable quality standards and regulatory frameworks
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9143409