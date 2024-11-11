Formulation Scientist
Job description
Formulation Scientist Pharmaceutical Sciences, AstraZeneca, Gothenburg
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes, and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) across all the AstraZeneca therapy areas.
Our vision is to be "pharmaceutical science leaders, creating innovative and cost-effective solutions, shaping the diverse therapies of the future".
Are you an enthusiastic, innovative, and motivated Formulation Scientist seeking a unique opportunity? Join one of our small molecule formulation teams in Pharmaceutical Sciences at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden. Collaborate with dedicated teams and work closely with other skill experts in our common effort to drive AstraZeneca's pipeline forward.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences starting in January. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
This is a lab based role where you will support project teams and provide your technical and scientific expertise into formulation development. You will develop and deliver different formulation systems for oral and parenteral use, with focus on liquid formulations, supporting projects in preclinical and clinical phase. You will also perform essential characterization work.
This requires a tight collaboration with other internal functions and external partners to build our capabilities in drug delivery as well as engaging with customers in the development of solutions by applying a broader perspective.
You are expected to perform lab-based experimental work in accordance with project timelines, in close collaboration with other formulators, analysts, solid state and biopharmaceutical experts The work should be documented carefully and to the right quality.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then there's no better place to be. Join us at AstraZeneca, where we truly understand science and apply it every day to strengthen and grow our pipeline.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Deadline 2024-11-21 the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
For more information: Please contact Malin Fridholm, malin.fridholm@randstad.se
Please note that applications sent through email will not be processed and deleted due to GDPR.
Qualifications
Essential requirements:
MSc degree in a discipline relevant to formulation science, pharmaceutical technology, chemical engineering or equivalent qualifications.
Experience in working with formulation development or similar product development, or other laboratory skills of relevance.
Technical competence in the field of drug product formulation development for oral and/or parenteral delivery is desirable
Good understanding of suitable quality standards and regulatory frameworks is desirable
Soft skills:
Delivery focused with the ability to utilize scientific and innovative thinking.
Genuine interest in experimental work and hands-on problem solving.
Great communication skills in English, both orally and in writing.
About the company
