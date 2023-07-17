Formulation researcher
2023-07-17
Who we are:
Vividye is a dynamic start-up based in Gothenburg, dedicated to changing the coloring industry through our innovative on and off coloring concept. Our technology enables the application of a variety of colors and designs to fabrics, which can be removed for the application of new ones. In essence, we take sustainable fashion to new heights. We work with cutting-edge technologies and believe in chemistry to drive sustainability. We believe in having a strong team spirit and fun, working towards our vision.
Why we need you:
We are seeking a highly experienced scientist with expertise in colloid chemistry to join our team. With an on-going collaboration with a major international customer, we require someone who can drive our research and development efforts forward. Your deep understanding of surface chemistry and extensive background in the field will be crucial in guiding our projects and ensuring success. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make a significant impact in revolutionizing the industry.
Who you are:
Technical skills required
PhD in surface and colloid chemistry, soft matter, or master degree with 5 years experience in relevant industry.
Expertise in formulation of dispersed systems, polymers and surfactants systems, including proficiency in analytical tools to measure and characterize particulates systems (e.g. DLS, SAXS, etc.).
Skills in surface characterization (contact angle, AFM, XPS, etc.) are regarded as an asset.
Experience in design of experiments and data analysis.
Familiarized with ingredients used in coloring applications, including pigments, dyes and coatings.
An experience in surface treatment of fibrous material is regarded as a plus.
Other skills required
Fluent in English
Great collaboration and communication skills.
Proficiency in technical problem-solving, including assessing feasibility and adapting formulations to meet specific coloring requirements.
Demonstrated ability to drive projects independently, taking ownership and responsibility for their successful execution.
Major assignments
Within this position, you will lead the development of a platform of coloring formulations for fibrous materials with advanced features such as removal. A strong emphasis will be set on the performance of the formulations as well as on the sourcing of the ingredients, so as to minimize the environmental impact. You will be integrated in the technical team of the company and will serve as a reference point for all the aspects related to colloidal chemistry.
In short, we look for an engaged scientist, fearless, and ready to take up great challenges within a dynamic, young and creative team.
Let's talk and change the world of coloring together
Apply latest 6th of August
Applications are reviewed during the recruitment process, so don't hesitate to apply!
For questions and you application, please contact: jobs@vividye.com Så ansöker du
