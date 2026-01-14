Forest worker
Götene Skogstjänst AB / Skogsbrukarjobb / Mariestad Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Mariestad
2026-01-14
, Töreboda
, Götene
, Skövde
, Gullspång
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Götene Skogstjänst AB i Mariestad
Hey!
We are a company looking for more people to join us working in our team in Sweden. Our work mostly consists of manual work in the forest , for exampel planting and cutting down trees. We have been in bussiness for over 10 years and are looking to expand our company with new people.
We are mostly looking for people that wanna work with us and our team for a long time and hope you will be the one.
You will be working and living toghether in a group.
Qualification : Fluent in english and have been working before in the forest. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: goteneskogstjanst@hotmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Götene Skogstjänst AB
(org.nr 556964-5863)
Halvfara 10 (visa karta
)
542 94 MARIESTAD Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9684931