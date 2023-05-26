Forest clearer (brusher) / planter
We are looking for you who wants to work with young forest clearing in Sweden. You will be working in teams of 2-5 people. It's a physical job and flexibility is important. Since you will also be living together with your teammates the social part is also important.
Essential requirements:
Experience from manual work in forestry. Preferably Swedish.
Education in forestry.
Desirable requirements:
English knowledge, Drivers license B, certificate for brushsaw/chainsaw.
Contract:
Seasonal contract with the chance of work for many seasons.
Salary:
According to the collective agreement.
Once you get employed you will get a 3-4 day education in silviculture/forest clearing or planting before you start your work.
