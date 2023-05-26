Forest clearer (brusher) / planter

Svensk Skogsservice AB / Skogsbrukarjobb / Dals-Ed
2023-05-26


We are looking for you who wants to work with young forest clearing in Sweden. You will be working in teams of 2-5 people. It's a physical job and flexibility is important. Since you will also be living together with your teammates the social part is also important.

Essential requirements:
Experience from manual work in forestry. Preferably Swedish.
Education in forestry.

Desirable requirements:
English knowledge, Drivers license B, certificate for brushsaw/chainsaw.

Contract:
Seasonal contract with the chance of work for many seasons.

Salary:
According to the collective agreement.

Once you get employed you will get a 3-4 day education in silviculture/forest clearing or planting before you start your work.

You may apply by yourself or as a complete team.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-16
E-post: work@svenskskogsservice.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Svensk Skogsservice AB (org.nr 559000-8362)
Gamla Bengtsforsvägen 7 (visa karta)
668 32  ED

