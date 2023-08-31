Food Safety Leader
Ikea Retail Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2023-08-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Retail Services AB i Malmö
Why we will love you
Because you have a passion about the food business and exploring new and innovative opportunities. You are eager to exceed customer expectations and to drive business growth by creating a seamless customer experience for the many people. You feel passionate about leading, inspiring, and developing co-workers both within the center of expertise and in the markets. You are result driven and motivated to reach targets.
As a person you work with an agile mind-set and are open to change. Moreover, you share and live the IKEA values, with passion for the many people and the trends that influences them.
You have knowledge in following areas:
• Knowledge of the IKEA Concept, Vision and Business idea, Culture and Values, IKEA Business Model and IKEA leadership
• Extensive knowledge of IKEA food operations
• General knowledge of IKEA food business
• Extensive IKEA food operational compliance standards Basic knowledge regarding international Food safety standards and procedures, HACCP, food Quality and local food legislation
• Knowledge on how to initiate, plan, execute, control and close cross functional projects
In addition, you demonstrate IKEA leadership skills and the ability to navigate and lead in a complex, unknown and fast changing environment. You possess the qualities to communicate verbally, visually and in writing in an inspirational way and you have a collaborative mind-set which you use to build trustful relationships.
Your responsibilities
As Food Safety Leader you will lead and facilitate the food safety and compliance agenda through optimized, standardized and digitalized ways of working.
Your mission will be to ensure safe and compliant food to customers and co-workers within all customer meeting points and to drive an open and sharing climate, being a role model of the IKEA values where our co-workers are informed, engaged and empowered.
You will work across functions within INGKA Group and collaborate with other IKEA units Competence Ensure knowledge transfer and information sharing to, as well as between, the markets.
More in detail you will:
• Secure the effective implementation of the food safety strategy and contribute to the IKEA business plan * Provide food safety steering documents, ways of working, tools including food safety risk and control worksheets
• Ensure compliance with food safety standards and requirements in all customer meeting points and report, escalate and act upon food safety risks
• Secure that customer information regarding food safety is available and ensure implementation Act as business owner for external food safety audit companies, follow up on performance on food safety audits, reporting and escalation
• Identify opportunities with markets and external stakeholders to develop and improve food safety standards
• Act as a business expert/partner to provide food safety expertise to markets and other stakeholders * Identify competence needs in partnership with Food CoE and act as a subject matter expert when developing learning solutions together with People & Culture
In this role you will report to the Food Safety Manager. This role is a temporary position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-11
E-post: madhurima.das@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
(org.nr 556661-0886)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8075493