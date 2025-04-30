Food Production
2025-04-30
Hej!
We are looking for a person to fill a full-time production position in our company, Chelsie's Organic Gourmet Products AB. We are a Stockholm based company roasting organic, gluten free granola and packaging different organic seeds, nuts, roasted nuts, fruit and gröt.
The position would entail: packaging, labeling, recording traceability, assisting on the roasting process and cleaning.
Must have requirements/skills for the position:
• One year experience operating a Ilapak vertical, quattro seal packaging machine: how to change film, operate machine, service machine, cleaning of machine
• One year experience in hand packaging and labeling
• fast and efficient work ethic (there is a minimum output required per day to match food costs)
• 1 year previous employment in food preparation, whether from a restaurant, cafe or a production line
• clean, we are very meticulous on hygiene and cleaning routines
• have knowledge of food safety, FSSC standards, EU organic standards and HACCP
• be able to lift 25kg
• to understand and communicate in English
We are located in Orminge in the business district. If you are interested please send you resume to chelsie@chelsies.se
Thank you,
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: chelsie@chelsies.se
Chelsie's Organic Gourmet Products
Chelsie Bielkheden chelsie@chelsies.se +46734061000
