Focus group interview- University students hourly paid work
2025-04-23
Vacant position : 20 to 30 person
About the role we are looking for
1) We are looking for university students who can work on hourly/ assignment based work which is to do user interview and to participate in user interview and give feedback
2) The job responsibility is listed below, please, read carefully
3) Students who can contribute minimum of 1 to 4 hours/week can apply
4) Must be able to speak atleast one EU language and must be a citizen/resident of atleast one EU countries.
Hourly work
We are looking for both Hourly or assignment basics.
Compensation
This role is paid hourly or assignment based.
Hourly payment can range from SEK 100/hr to SEK 1000/hr depending on the user interview
Location :
The location of the job could be remote except for meetings or based on the assignment
Responsibility of the role
Currently, we are working on few projects
1) Skilling young people for union of skills, to make them ready for job market and solve issue of employment in EU
2) Building technical platform for connecting course providers and course learners, for example , many countries in EU has english teaching, so a platform for youth to learn english is one example.
3) We are also do bootcamps where young people will participate to learn about green skills on a 2 to 3 day bootcamp with food, accommodation, travel provided.
4) We organise workshop to help NGOs, Training providers, SMEs, Coworking places, public institutions all over the word.
We are trying to recruit between 20 to 30 people to have in our contact list so we can invite for focus group interview,
During focus group interview, it can be a one hour remote work or longer assignment based on the need.
Please, apply only if you can talk english as most of the user interview are in English.
About the company
BøthOfUs is a company founded in 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden.
The company focuses on creating digital tools, working on UN, EU and other institutional projects.
We also run our own programs for startups, SMEs, Coworking places, business on digital transformation. This means doing workshop and helping them to move from traditional business to digital business.
We create and raise funds for institutions to run international projects such as EU <> AU projects , EU <> LATAM projects and EU <> Japan softlanding.
Please, do not apply, if you applied to any of our jobs in last 3 months and did not got selected.
Please, note only successful candidate will be contacted
