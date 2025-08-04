Floor Layer & Floor Sander Wood Flooring
Nordic Woodfloors AB / Takmontörs- och golvläggarjobb / Göteborg
2025-08-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Woodfloors AB i Göteborg
Nordic Woodfloors AB is seeking a skilled and dedicated Floor Layer/Floor Sander to join our growing team. This full-time role offers an exciting opportunity for individuals with experience in wood floor installation, sanding, and finishing. You will deliver exceptional wood flooring services to our clients, leveraging your knowledge of industry tools, techniques, and safety protocols. Capability of speaking in English is required, as it is the primary language used within our team.
Key Responsibilities
Wood Flooring Installation & Sanding: Provide installation, sanding, and finishing of wood floors, ensuring top-quality results.
Tool Proficiency: Use hand tools, power tools, and measuring devices to complete tasks efficiently and accurately.
On-Site Problem Solving: Address any installation or finishing challenges as they arise, maintaining quality and timelines.
Attention to Detail: Ensure precise measurements, cuts, and finishes that meet customer expectations.
Safety First: Follow all safety protocols and industry best practices to ensure a safe working environment.
Qualifications & Requirements
Experience: Experience working with wood flooring installation, sanding, and finishing techniques.
Technical Skills: Expertise in using sanders, saws, adhesives, and other relevant tools.
Physical Stamina: Ability to stand, kneel, and lift heavy materials for extended periods.
Problem-Solving Skills: Ability to troubleshoot and resolve challenges that arise during the installation process.
Attention to Detail: A keen eye for precision and quality.
Safety Knowledge: A solid understanding of safety protocols in construction and wood flooring work.
Work Ethic: Strong sense of responsibility, reliability, and willingness to learn.
About You
We are looking for a positive, meticulous, and driven individual who enjoys working independently and as part of a team. You should have experience with sanding tools and a strong understanding of finishing techniques, including hardwax oil and varnish for wood parquet floors. Ability to speak English is a plus as it's the primary language used in our team. If you're eager to expand your skill set and take on new challenges, we'd love to hear from you!
Why Join Us?
At Nordic Woodfloors AB, we are committed to fostering a positive, inclusive work environment. We believe in equal opportunities for all applicants and employees, with no discrimination based on race, gender, religion, age, or other protected characteristics.
If you're passionate about wood flooring and ready to contribute to an expanding company, this is your chance to join a dynamic team dedicated to excellence.
If you have experience as a wood floor layer or floor sander and are looking for a rewarding career opportunity, we encourage you to apply not later than 28th February!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-03
E-post: Info@skandigolv.se
Arbetsgivare Nordic Woodfloors AB
(org.nr 559345-2575)
Eklandagatan 16
)
412 55 GÖTEBORG
9445405